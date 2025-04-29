‘Kohinoor of India’ Kareena Kapoor shines in a sequin suit and eye-catching earrings, fans can't take their eyes off

Kareena Kapoor attended an event recently for which she chose a dazzling ethnic look and styled it with head-turning glam and jewellery. An Instagram user shared a video of the actor at the event with the caption, “Kareena Kapoor. That’s it. That’s the post.” Let's decode what Kareena wore. Kareena Kapoor attends an event in a green suit.

Also Read | Ananya Panday dons dreamy yellow dress for her fairytale-like Italian trip: See pics

What did Kareena Kapoor wear?

On April 27, an Instagram user posted Kareena Kapoor's video from an event hosted by the Malabar Gold and Diamonds jewellery brand. The video shows the actor on stage smiling brightly, greeting the audience, and posing for the camera. She wore a striking parrot green kurta and pants set adorned with shimmering embellishments. Her traditional look is a great sartorial pick for wedding season. You can wear an outfit inspired by her look for your best friend's wedding festivities, including mehendi, haldi or even reception.

Decoding Kareena Kapoor's outfit

Kareena's bright green suit set features a long kurta decked with shimmering gold sequin embellishments, broad patti adorned on the borders, and delicate zardozi embroidery. It also has a round neckline, full-length sleeves, side slits, a relaxed silhouette, and an ankle-length hem. She paired the kurta with matching green churidar pants.

A bright green chiffon dupatta, draped elegantly on her shoulder and secured on the other hand near her wrist, completed the outfit. It features mirror adornments, delicate zardozi work on the borders, and broad patti embellishments. For accessories, the actor chose a blinding diamond ring and dangling gold jhumkis adorned with stunning stones.

Lastly, Kareena styled the look with strappy heels and minimal glam. With her hair left loose in a side parting, she chose kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, and glowing highlighter for the makeup.

What did the internet say?

Fans loved her look and couldn't take their eyes off the actor. One user called her ‘Kohinoor of India’. Another said, “Next Madhubala of Bollywood, Bebo.” A comment read, “Prettiest woman alive.” Another said, “That face card! Ufff.”