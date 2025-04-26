Kim Kardashian’s barefoot beach pics stun as influencer reveals these diamond anklets ‘cost more than her entire house’

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to dominating headlines with her bold fashion choices and lavish lifestyle. Recently, she posted a picture of her bare foot, flaunting a pair of extravagant diamond anklets. Julia Chafe, a US influencer who has gained popularity for her expertise on celebrity jewellery, revealed how her accessory comes with a price tag that's reportedly more than the cost of an entire house. (Also read: Kim Kardashian turns broken foot into ultimate fashion statement with trendy cast that looks like a wedge heel ) Kim Kardashian commented on Kim Kardashian's beach look, noting the expensive jewellery on her feet.(Instagram )

Kim Kardashian flaunts diamond anklets on beach

On April 25, Kim took to Instagram to share a series of vacation pictures, captioning them, “The things we do on vacation.” In the fourth photo of her stunning carousel, Kim is seen barefoot on the beach, flaunting her feet adorned with a set of stacked, dazzling diamond anklets.

Julia breaks down Kim’s ultra-luxurious accessories

Taking to Instagram, Julia reacted to Kim's post by saying, “Kim Kardashian's not releasing free foot pics for no reason and the reason is that her foot jewellery costs more than my house.”

Breaking down Kim's dazzling beach look, Julia explained, “She stacked four anklets on top of each other, a simple tennis bracelet, a pink sapphire and diamond bracelet giving major Princess Diana vibes, with each pink sapphire looking around 3 carats, bigger than many people's engagement rings.”

Julia further added, “There's a pink sapphire and diamond tennis bracelet, a yellow and white diamond tennis bracelet... the sheer carelessness of wearing this much money around your foot at the beach is what I love about Kim K. If I had even one of these bracelets, I'd never dare wear it as an anklet.”

Sharing her excitement over Kim's evolving jewellery style, Julia said, “Kim beginning to fall in love with pink sapphires is doing it for me. She's been such a diamond and emerald girly for so long, I'm thrilled to see her collection moving into sapphires now.”