Kim Kardashian turns broken foot into ultimate fashion statement with trendy cast that looks like a wedge heel

Kim Kardashian is always ready to make a statement, whether she's strutting down the red carpet or dealing with life's unexpected hurdles. The mom of four recently revealed, via her Instagram Stories, that she's currently navigating life with a broken foot, as reported by Cosmopolitan earlier this month. True to her style icon status, Kim isn't letting her injury cramp her fashion game. Instead, she's got around in a way that's nothing short of glamorous. (Also read: Kim Kardashian takes Halloween 2024 by storm as albino alligator, fans say she deserves ‘coolest costume award’. Watch ) Kim Kardashian has transformed her broken foot into a fashion moment with a cast resembling a stylish shoe. (Instagram)

Kim Kardashian turns injury into style

It seems the American Horror Story: Delicate actor, 44, is redefining recovery fashion by trading the traditional orthopaedic boot for something far more stylish, a cast shaped like a chic wedge heel. On December 17, Kim shared a photo on her Instagram Stories, revealing her plaster-wrapped ankle and foot.

Kim Kardashian shares new photo of her foot cast to her Instagram Stories. (Instagram)

True to her iconic style, the cast was applied in a way that gave the illusion of a fashionable shoe, proving that even a medical necessity can be turned into a style statement. Adding her own touch of glam, she ensured her toenails were perfectly polished with a vibrant red pedicure.

How internet reacted

Fans were quick to shower Kim with praise for her unconventional and stylish cast, with many predicting it could spark a new trend. One admirer took to Twitter to joke, "You already know somebody is about to copy this too 🤣🤣🤣." Another fan quipped, “Broken foot, but make it fashion!!!!”. Someone else commented, "I can't say anything less than iconic," while another called it "innovative." Leave it to Kim to turn a foot injury into a fashion statement and have the world talking about it.

The reality star revealed her left foot fracture earlier this month with a photo of her in a medical boot captioned, “FML 🤬 Broken foot for the holidays.” She added Fergie’s "Clumsy" to the post but shared no details about the injury. Before unveiling her stylishly revamped cast "footwear," Kardashian was seen relying on a scooter to get around.