Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda serve BFF goals in stylish outfits: Here's what they wore

Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli, and Suhana Khan were recently spotted stepping out of a restaurant in the city, proving their status as the ultimate BFF squad. The childhood friends, who never miss their monthly meet-ups, have once again given us major fashion inspiration. Suhana, Ananya, Shanaya, and Navya dazzle in stylish outfits.(Instagram)

The Gen Z stars are total fashionistas, and their recent outing is proof as they served chic fashion statements in stylish outfits. Let’s dive into who wore what and grab some style inspiration! (Also read: Ananya Panday will elevate your denim game with her latest streetwear look in tank top, quirky pants. See the price )

Suhana, Ananya rocks stylish look

Suhana Khan donned a black midi dress featuring a white lace neckline with tie-on detailing, thin straps, and an enchanting white floral print all over. She accessorised her look with stud earrings, stylish black sunglasses, a large black Prada leather bag, and a pair of embroidered fabric flats. She completed her chic ensemble with middle-parted open tresses and nude lips.

Ananya Panday exuded effortless style in a white off-shoulder top featuring a delicate red floral print, perfectly paired with blue straight-fit denim jeans. She elevated her casual-chic look with a beige Miu Miu woven fabric hobo bag and classic Hermès Oran sandals. Sporting minimal makeup and loose, flowing tresses, Ananya epitomised laid-back elegance.

Shanaya Kapoor and Navya kept it casual

Shanaya Kapoor rocked a navy blue polo shirt paired with white denim shorts, exuding casual yet trendy vibes. She accessorised her look with sleek black sunglasses, a chic shoulder bag, diamond bracelets, and a pair of stylish flats. With nude lips, blushed cheeks, and loose tresses, Shanaya perfectly completed her effortless off-duty look.

Navya Naveli Nanda stunned in a stylish wine-coloured waistcoat featuring a V-neckline, sleeveless design, and golden buttons. She paired it with high-waisted navy blue jeans. She accessorised her look with gold hoop earrings and a sleek tote bag. With nude makeup and loose, middle-parted tresses, she rounded off her look.