Ananya Panday will elevate your denim game with her latest streetwear look in tank top, quirky pants. See the price

Ananya Panday is serving up some serious style inspiration with her latest streetwear-inspired look. Known for her ability to pull off everything from powerful pantsuits to effortlessly chic dresses, the Gen Z fashionista continues to slay the fashion scene. Recently, she was spotted rocking a tank top paired with a pair of denim jeans that are anything but ordinary. These quirky, twisty denim pants are the perfect addition to any fashion lover's wardrobe. Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Ananya Panday's stylish striped saree look will make you say goodbye to florals and sequins. Here's how much it costs ) Ananya Panday showcased her chic streetwear style with a black tank top and unique oversized denim pants.(Instagram)

Ananya Panday rocks trendy denim

For her casual day out, Ananya chose a classic black tank top, keeping it simple and chic. She paired it with a standout pair of oversized denim pants featuring custom-made, handcrafted detailing. It has a two-toned, concentric-cut design on a cotton base in shades of blue, creating a visually striking look. A striped grey-and-white belt detail at the waist gives the effect of layered styling, adding a trendy twist. With edgy black lining running along, this denim piece is a perfect mix of bold and unique.

What is the price of Ananya's pants?

If Ananya's trendy denim look has you inspired, you're in luck—we have the details you need to make these jeans a part of your wardrobe. It is from the shelves of the designer brand Kanika Goyal and comes with a price tag of ₹26,000.

Ananya's denim jeans comes with a price tag of ₹26,000(www.perniaspopupshop.com)

She accessorised her look with a silver chain choker necklace, a sleek golden bracelet on her wrist, quirky stud earrings and a pair of pointy black high heels. Her makeup look was on point with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses tied in a neat bun, she perfectly rounded off her chic look.

On the work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL, which also starred Vihaan Samat. She will be seen next in Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya. It is set to release in cinemas in 2025.