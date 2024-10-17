Ananya Panday’s ‘love is a drug’ bag for CTRL success bash makes a stylish statement. We bet you can’t guess the price

Ananya Panday recently attended the success bash of her movie CTRL, which was released directly on Netflix earlier this month and is receiving rave reviews. The Gen Z actor looked stylish as ever in an all-black ensemble, but what caught the eye of fashion lovers was her quirky clutch bag shaped like a notebook. Clearly, Ananya knows how to make a bold statement and leave the fashion police scrambling to take notes. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Ananya Panday serves major glam at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show with sister Rysa by her side. See her stylish look ) Ananya Panday stuns in all-black ensemble with quirky 'love is a drug' clutch at CTRL bash.(Instagram)

Ananya Panday rocks all black look

For the event, Ananya donned an all-black look that perfectly balances trendiness and elegance. She sported a black long-sleeve shirt worn off one shoulder, paired with a matching black mini skirt for a stunning monochrome ensemble. To complete her outfit, she accessorised it with chic golden hoop earrings and sleek black leather boots, adding a stylish touch that elevated her look even further.

What is the price of her stylish bag?

Her bag was the ultimate showstopper! It showcased the quirky phrase "Love is a Drug" in vibrant, hand-embroidered silk thread with playful felt appliqué. The clutch's unique book-like shape and design made it a true statement piece, effortlessly adding a touch of sass to her all-black ensemble. If you loved Ananya's bag and want to incorporate it into your wardrobe, we've got the details for you. Her clutch is from the brand Olympia Le-Tan and comes with a price tag of €1,415.21, which is equivalent to approximately ₹1.27 lakh.

Adding her bag to your wardrobe will cost you ₹1.27 lakh.(olympialetan.com)

Her makeup look was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses tied in a neat bun, she finished off her chic look. Her look proves how a statement bag can completely elevate your entire outfit.

On work front

On the professional front, she was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL and will soon appear in Shankara, which also stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.