Ananya Pandey's latest look in black mini dress misses the mark, fans say ‘she’s taking notes from Uorfi'

Ananya Panday is currently in the midst of promoting her upcoming OTT series Call Me Bae, and her string of stylish outfits is making rounds on social media. As a Gen Z fashion icon, Ananya is known for effortlessly setting style goals, and her Bae promotion diaries are packed with sartorial glam and trendsetting looks. However, her latest appearance in a black mini-dress seems to have missed the mark, leaving fans somewhat disappointed. While she usually nails her fashion choices, this particular outfit sparked mixed reactions. To decide whether it's a fashion hit or miss, let's dive into the details and decode her look. (Also read: Ananya Pandey makes bold fashion statement in chic black bralette and mini slit skirt, proves her mastery of Gen Z style ) While promoting Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday's latest black mini-dress drew mixed reactions from fans.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

How fans reacted to Ananya's latest look

Ananya's pictures and videos from the day quickly went viral on social media, racking up tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers. And we've got to admit, some of the comments are downright hilarious and will definitely give you a good laugh. One user wrote, "Her dress got sunglasses," while another chimed in with, "Urfi part 2." Someone else cheekily added, "Inspired by Uorfi."

Decoding Ananya's look

Ananya's outfit hails from the shelves of David Koma's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, showcased at London Fashion Week. The ensemble features a sleek black mini-dress with spaghetti straps, a chic cut-out on the midriff, and a short hemline. What really amps up the drama is the purple netted fabric attached to the neckline, adorned with a rose embellishment, which extends all the way to the floor, adding that extra touch of flair.

She accessorised her look with a pair of silver stud earrings and quirky stacked rings on her fingers, adding just the right amount of edge. A pair of stylish black high heels completed the ensemble. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and a dewy base, all topped off with a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses tied in a neat middle-parted bun, she finished off her look to perfection.