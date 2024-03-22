Ananya Pandey turns heads in floral mini strapless dress at cousin Alanna Pandey's baby shower. Her outfit costs 24k

Ananya Pandey recently attended the baby shower of her cousin Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray in Mumbai. The actress looked all smiles and radiant as she arrived for the happy occasion wearing a cute mini dress. The Gen Z style diva is a total stunner who continues to hit fashion targets like a pro. Wherever she goes, she makes sure to turn heads with her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty. Her latest appearance is no exception as she exuded chic vibes in a mini body con dress. Ananya is indeed filled with joy and she also posted her pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram story along with the caption "Maasis and baby mama". Let's decode her trendy look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Ananya Panday for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week steals the show in black mini dress; fans say the 'best ramp walk' ) Ananya Pandey stuns in glam look at cousin's baby shower in Mumbai(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Ananya Pandey turns heads in chic mini dress

Ananya's baby shower look is all about glamour and effortless chic, striking the perfect balance between cuteness and sophistication. Her strapless off-the-shoulder dress features a lace detail at the top, a lace-up back, a contrasting trim at the hem, adjustable lace and a ribbon detail at the bust. The enchanting blue floral print adorning her dress adds an extra dose of glamour, making her outfit perfect for spring.

In terms of styling, Ananya kept things minimal to make her outfit shine, only adding a pair of stylish beige pumps and pearl statement earrings to complement her look. If you loved Ananya's outfit and are wondering how much it costs then don't worry we have your back. Her stunning dress is from the shelves of the clothing brand With Jean and comes with a price tag of ₹24k.

Ananya Pandey's mini Sabrin dress is from With Jean and costs ₹24k.(withjean.com)

Her glam make-up included nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. She styled her luscious locks into soft curls, leaving them open at the centre and cascading beautifully down her shoulders.

The Sabrin Dress by With Jean is a fun and flirty mini style for your next special occasion or event! Pair it with white mules, a mini bag and soft waves in your hair to complete the look. White sneakers or sandals can be worn to dress it down. Perfect for birthdays, baby showers, long lunches, date nights and festivals.