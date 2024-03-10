Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others attend award show in chic outfits: Who wore what

On Saturday night, several Bollywood celebrities attended the News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024. The event was nothing short of a glamorous affair as popular stars including Ananya Pandey, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Richa Chadha and several others graced the red carpet. Whenever there are Bollywood celebrities, there is a treasure trove of fashion inspiration and last night was no exception as the celebs put their best fashion foot forward. While some shed their red carpet glamour in stunning outfits, others kept it minimal in smart casuals. From Janhvi Kapoor's sequined saree look to Shraddha Kapoor's stunning appearance in an exquisite pantsuit, scroll down to know who wore what. (Also read: Kriti Sanon stuns in chic green ensemble, Pooja Hegde exudes glamour in pink shimmer gown at the 71st Miss World finale ) Ananya Pandey, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and other celebs attended award show last night in Mumbai.

Who wore what at awards show

Ananya Pandey

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ananya Pandey is a total stunner and whenever she steps out she makes sure to turn heads with her undeniable beauty and incredible fashion sense. Last night was no exception as the diva arrived in a super stylish coordinated ensemble. Her chic outfit featured a sweetheart neckline bralette top with black satin thin sleeves adorned with a trendy black bow pattern. She paired it with a matching maxi skirt to create the perfect monochromatic look. She styled her look with diamond stud earrings, high heels and rings on her finger. With a glam make-up look and her hair pulled back in a neat bun, she finished off her look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor set the fashion world on fire as the diva donned an exquisite pantsuit look for the red carpet-event. Her stunning outfit featured an ivory blazer with power shoulder, double collar, full sleeves and lapel buttons. The intricate floral sequin embroidery that adorned her outfit added to the glam factor. She paired it with matching flared trousers. She accessorised with several necklaces. With dewy makeup and her hair left loose in the middle, she oozes sassy vibes.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a fan of shimmer and sequins and her look for the award show draped in six yards of grace is a testament to that. Looking glamorous, the diva was dressed in a shimmering silver saree that shone at every bit. Her saree was adorned with intricate sequin detailing all over and she draped it beautifully around her with her pallu falling elegantly from her shoulders. Paired with a matching sweetheart neckline bralette, she exuded timeless chic. With silver eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, nude lipstick and her straight tresses left open in the middle, she looked just like a wow.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan arrived on the red carpet looking stylish in a blazer and pants combo. His trendy outfit consisted of a chestnut brown blazer, a white open buttoned shirt and black trousers. With his perfectly groomed beard and charming smile, he is sure to win your heart.