Kriti Sanon stuns in chic green ensemble, Pooja Hegde exudes glamour in pink shimmer gown at the 71st Miss World finale

The grand finale of the 71st Miss World pageant is taking place tonight and we can't wait to see who will take home the coveted title this year. The beauty pageant is being held in India after a gap of 28 years, the last time being in 1996. The grand ceremony is being held at the Jio World Centre, BKC, Mumbai and will be streamed live on SonyLIV at 19:30 (14:00 GMT). The event will be broadcast in more than 140 countries and territories around the world. Miss India World 2022 winner Sini Shetty is India's representative and Miss World 2023 winner Karolina Bielawska will be crowning her successor tonight. Kriti Sanon stuns in green off-shoulder ensemble and Pooja Hegde dazzles in bring pink shimmer gown at the 71st Miss World finale.(VarinderChawla/HT photo)

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, who are part of the 12-member jury for the 71st Miss World pageant, arrived for the grand finale ceremony in stunning outfits oozing glamour. Let's see what the divas wore and get some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Miss World 2024: From Priyanka Chopra to Manushi Chhillar; iconic answers that secured victory for Indian winners )

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kriti Sanon stuns in off-shoulder green ensemble

Kriti Sanon is a total stunner who never fails to hit fashion targets like a pro and this time is no different as the diva hit the red carpet in a bright green ensemble. Her outfit features an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline, a fitted bodice and an uneven hemline adding a trendy touch. She paired it with a matching maxi skirt with a bodycon fit and an extended hemline.

In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal to let her outfit shine, styling her look with just a pair of oversized statement diamond stud earrings and high heels. Her make-up look included nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-covered eyelashes, darkened brows, rosy cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. She finished off her glam look with her luscious locks tied up in a bun, with a section of hair framing her face beautifully from the front.

Pooja Hegde dazzles in pink shimmer gown

Pooja Hegde's look for the Miss World finals is all glitz and glamour as the diva stuns in a bright pink gown. Her outfit comes in a captivating shade of magenta pink and features a plunging sweetheart neckline, full sleeves, a body-hugging fit and a maxi hemline. The shimmering pattern adorning the entire ensemble brings an extra touch of glamour and enhances her overall look.

She accessorised her look with trendy pink statement earrings and matching rings adorning her fingers. For her stunning make-up look, she wore pink eye shadow, mascara-covered lashes, blushed cheeks, dewy base, luminous highlighter and a shade of light pink lipstick. She styled her luscious locks into soft curls and left them open at the centre, cascading beautifully down her shoulders and perfectly complementing her chic look.