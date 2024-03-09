Miss World 2024: From Priyanka Chopra to Manushi Chhillar; iconic answers that secured victory for Indian winners

The 71st Miss World pageant is ready for its grand finale and we are eager to see who will take home the crown this year. Last held in 1996, the pageant is back in India after a 28-year hiatus. Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska from Poland, last year's winner, will crown her successor in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai. Starting at 7:30 pm (14:00 GMT), SonyLIV will provide live streaming of the beauty pageant. The event will be broadcast in over 140 countries and territories. Representing India will be 22-year-old Sini Shetty, the winner of Femina Miss India World 2022. Revisiting iconic answers given by Indian Miss World winners

As we root for Sini and wait for the grand finale to begin, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit the winning moments of previous Miss Worlds from India and the answers they gave in the question-and-answer round that earned them the prestigious crown. (Also read: Miss World 2024: From Aishwarya Rai to Manushi Chhillar, a look back at all the past Indian winners of the pageant )

Reita Faria Powell (1966)

The first Indian Miss World, Reita Faria, was asked why she wanted to be a doctor. She replied that India needed more obstetricians and gynaecologists, and one of the judges commented that India had a lot of babies. She answered right away, "That was something we needed to discourage." No wonder the audience loved her answer and she took home the title.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994)

"What qualities should Miss World 1994 embody?" was the question posed to Aishwarya as a semi-finalist. To which, she had responded, “The Miss Worlds that we have had up to date have been proof enough that they have had compassion. Compassion for the underprivileged, and not only for the people, who have status and stature. We have had people, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up – of nationalities and colour. We have to look beyond those and that would make a true Miss World. A true person, a real person.” Her unmatched beauty and straightforwardness are what brought her the title in 1994.

Diana Hayden (1997)

Diana Hyden was questioned by host Melanie Sykes in 1997. "If you could be anyone in the world, who would it be?" was the question. Audrey Hepburn was Diana's choice for the answer. She stated, "I admired her inner beauty, compassion and aura and the calmness within that is reflected in her."

Yukta Mookhey (1999)

Mookhey was asked to give one piece of advice to her parents as their daughter during the Q&A round. Her response won us over entirely. She said, "I would tell my parents that in the values you've taught me, I'll still stand by you no matter what and hope that we can set an example for the rest of the world to see what family values and ethics are all about."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000)

Priyanka was asked during the Miss World event, "Who do you think is the most successful woman alive today and why? To this, PeeCee responded, “There are a lot of people I admire, but one of the most admirable people is Mother Teresa, who has been so compassionate, considerate and kind.” Although her response touched our hearts, it was factually incorrect as Mother Teresa had died in 1997.

Manushi Chhillar (2017)

In the Miss World 2017 competition, Manushi was asked during the question and answer round, "Which profession should receive the highest salary in the world?". Chhillar responded by saying, "A mother's profession should get the highest salary and respect in the world". She also spoke about her mother and their relationship. "I have always been extremely close to my mother and she is the biggest inspiration in my life.", said Manushi. Her answer captured the spirit of 'Beauty with a Purpose' and won her the prestigious crown.