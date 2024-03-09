Miss World 2024: From Aishwarya Rai to Manushi Chhillar, a look back at all the past Indian winners of the pageant

The countdown has started as India is all set to host the grand finale of the 71st Miss World at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai tonight. The prestigious pageant is taking place in India after a long gap of 28 years and the excitement is palpable to see who will take home the coveted title this year. An audience of more than one billion people will watch the event via broadcast in more than 140 countries and territories. Tune in to Sony LIV on 9 March at 19:30 (IST) to be part of this incredible event or visit the official Miss World website at www.missworld.com. Sini Shetty, the Femina Miss India World 2022 titleholder, is proudly representing India at this prestigious event. Let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit the past Indian winners of Miss World.

India celebrates six extraordinary women, who have all displayed intelligence and beauty and taken home the coveted Miss World title. For many aspiring girls, these women have shattered the glass ceiling and set new standards. Let's take a look at all the Indian Miss World winners in history, from Reita Faria to Aishwarya Rai. (Also read: Miss World 2024: 5 most stylish moments of India's representative Sini Shetty from 71st Miss World pageant )

Indians who won the Miss World title

1. Reita Faria Powell (1966)

Way before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, in 1966, Reita Faria became the first Asian to be crowned as Miss World.(Instagram/@pageantandglamour)

As the first Indian woman to win Miss World, Reita Faria Powell made history. Her grace and brilliance won over the judges and the world in 1966. Reita, then a medical student and now a doctor, shattered myths and paved the way for Indian women to succeed internationally.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994)

Aishwarya Rai won the Miss World title in 1994. (Twitter)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the second Indian Miss World, having won the title in 1994. She was born on 1 November 1973 in Mangalore, Karnataka, India. She studied architecture but dropped out to concentrate on acting and modelling. She became the second woman from India to win the Miss World title, boosting pride in the country and securing India's place in the beauty pageant industry. She went on to become one of the most successful and influential actresses in Bollywood.

3. Diana Hayden (1997)

Diana Hayden won the prestigious Miss World crown in 1997(Pinterest)

Diana Hayden, the 1997 winner from India, is the third Miss World. She was born on 1 May 1973 in Hyderabad, India. She graduated from the London School of Economics with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and began her modelling career, competing in a number of events. She was crowned Femina Miss India World in 1997 and impressed the judges with her wit, confidence and support for humanitarian causes.

4. Yukta Mookhey (1999)

Yukta Mookhey in an ice blue halter neck gown crowned Miss World in 1999(Pinterest)

In 1999, Yukta Mookhey was crowned the fourth Miss World from India. Born on 2 November 1979 in Mumbai, India, Yukta completed her early education at St. Joseph's Convent High School, Mumbai. She also holds a certificate in Computer Science and a degree in Zoology. After her crowning, Yukta continued her career in show business and became an advocate for women's rights and education.

5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000)

Priyanka Chopra won Miss World wearing a silver embellished off shoulder gown in 2000.(Pinterest)

Priyanka Chopra won the title of Miss World in 2000, becoming the fifth Indian woman to win the honour. Born on 18 July 1982 in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, India, her father Ashok Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra were both physicians in the Indian Army. She completed her early education at St. La Martiniere Girls School in Lucknow and later took admission to Jai Hind College. In the year 2000, she participated in the Miss World competition and won the crown. Priyanka's stellar career in Bollywood and Hollywood began with her reign as Miss World. She is admired for her talent, philanthropy and trailblazing success.

6. Manushi Chhillar (2017)

Manushi Chhillar is an Indian actress, model and the winner of Miss World 2017 pageant. (Pinterest)

Manushi Chillar brought India back into the limelight by winning the Miss World crown in 2017, 17 years after the last win. Her mother, Dr. Neelam Chillar, and father, Dr. Mitra Basu Chillar, are both physicians. She was born in Rohtak, Haryana, India, on May 14, 1997. She finished her early schooling at St. Thomas School in New Delhi and earned her MBBS from Bhagar Phol Singh Medical College. She has been a model since then and made her film debut opposite Akshay Kumar.