Miss World 2024: 5 most stylish moments of India's representative Sini Shetty from 71st Miss World pageant

The 71st Miss World is here and we can't wait to see who will take the coveted title home this year. After a 28-year hiatus, the prestigious beauty pageant returns to India, where contestants from 112 countries will vie for the title of Miss World. This prominent beauty contest was originally scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates, but it will instead be held on Saturday, March 9, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event will be broadcast in over 140 countries and territories, reaching an audience of more than one billion people. To experience this magnificent celebration, visit www.missworld.com, the official Miss World website, or tune in to Sony LIV on 9 March at 19:30 (IST). Check out best fashion moments of Sini Shetty from 71st Miss World pageant.(Instagram/@sinishettyy)

Sini Shetty, the winner of Femina Miss India 2022, will represent India at Miss World 2024. The 22-year-old has a background in accounting and finance and is also a total fashionista at heart. With her incredible fashion sense and remarkable looks, she has already gained a lot of fans and over 300k followers on Instagram. From dazzling everyone with her incredible performance in a Maharashtrian maroon saree at the talent finals to stepping out in a Rahul Mishra exquisite jumpsuit for a personal interview, the diva is turning heads with her fashion-forward looks. As we wait for the grand finale to begin, let's take a look at the most stylish moments of Sini Shetty from the Miss World pageant. (Also read: 71st Miss World: When and where to watch the beauty pageant; who will host the event? )

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sini Shetty's most stylish moments

Black shimmer gown for World Designer round

In the Best Designer round of Miss World, India won the trophy for Asia and Oceania. Sini Shetty looked absolutely gorgeous as she stunned in an exquisite Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna creation titled 'Alya Sculpted Gown', which showcases the beautiful story of traditional Indian karigari with contemporary fashion. Her gown comes in a captivating black shade and features a plunging neckline, body-hugging fit, sheet detailing at the waist and a sizzling thigh high slit adding a touch of glamour. With a stunning make-up look and her hair left open in soft curls, she sets the stage alight.

Peplum top and skirt look for Top Model competition

For the Miss World Top Model competition, Sini eschewed glamour and sass as she donned an exquisite outfit designed by the talented and renowned designer Rocky Star. Talking about her dress Sini said, “The all-black V-neck sleeveless fit & flare dress exuded confidence and sophistication, allowing me to feel empowered and elegant as I walked the runway. The intricate design and impeccable tailoring of the dress perfectly complemented my personality and style, making me feel like a true queen.” Blending modern trend with contemporary elegance, her outfit is a true showstopper.

Pearl studded gown for Beauty with a Purpose Gala Dinner

For Miss World's Beauty with a Purpose Gala Dinner, Sini turned into a modern-day princess in a dreamy black gown that is sure to steal your heart. Her outfit, which comes from the shelves of designer Label Lankarsh, features a sweetheart neckline, a fitted bodice and a flared bottom embellished with a black ruffled hemline. The white pearls adorning the entire outfit added a touch of sparkle to her look. She finished off her glam look with nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-covered lashes, contoured cheekbones, glowing highlighter and nude lipstick.

Dhoti saree for Talent round

At the Miss World Talent finals, Sini showcased the richness of Indian culture in a maroon and gold Chantilly dhoti saree designed by the brand PAVOH. Sini dazzled in a sequined blouse with a sleeveless design and a plunging neckline for extra oomph. Her dhoti pants, embellished with subtle gold sequins, added a touch of elegance to her ensemble. The net pallu adorned with intricate gold floral embroidery on a chestnut background added a regal touch. To further enhance the glam factor, Sini accessorised her look with exquisite gold jewellery including heavy necklaces, matching jhumkas, a matha patti and bangles.

Rahul Mishra's exquisite jumpsuit for Personal Interview

For Personal Interview round at Miss World, Sini was adorned in a masterpiece by renowned Indian designer Rahul Mishra, the verdure hand-embroidered sequin trench set. Her stunning ensemble beautifully captures the symbiotic balance of India's flora and fauna. Adorned with intricate motifs of swans, blooming flowers, lush grass, vibrant plants and a striking tiger, all set against a serene blue background symbolising water, it visually narrates the harmony that exists in nature. With statement earrings, a nude make-up look and her luscious locks left open in the centre partition, she exuded chic vibes.