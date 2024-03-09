Miss World 2024: Sini Shetty wants to win 71st Miss World crown to 'make parents proud'; talks about her royal lineage

Miss India World 2022 winner Sini Shetty will represent the country during the 71st Miss World 2024 competition today, March 9. The event is taking place at the Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai. It will be live-streamed on SonyLiv at 7:30 pm (2 pm GMT). Before the competition, Sini talked at length about why she wants to win the coveted crown, her royal lineage, her role model among the past Miss World winners from India, and more in an interview with Zoom. Read the snippets from the 22-year-old's conversation inside. Miss India World Sini Shetty will represent India today at the 71st Miss World pageant. (Instagram)

Sini Shetty on why she wants to win the 71st Miss World 2024 title

Sini Sadanand Shetty became Miss India World in 2022. Sini, who hails from Karnataka and was born in Mumbai, told Zoom that she was 'super excited' to be a part of the competition as the host delegate. The 22-year-old has been preparing for the pageant for two years and revealed that one of the major reasons to bag the Miss World title is her parents, as she wants to "make them proud" by winning. She also said that her parents were quite supportive when she decided to be a part of the beauty pageant world. "They have been my biggest support - my backbone."

Sini Shetty's royal lineage

Sini also talked about her royal lineage from the maternal side and the lineage of freedom fighters from her father's side. "The maternal side of my family belongs to a royal family. They belong to the royal lineage of the Kananjaru Palace, and the paternal side of the family belongs to the lineage of freedom fighters. I think the values that have been instilled in me are to serve beyond self, to be there for the community. And second, to be there for India is to understand what the motherland means to us and what freedom means to us. I think all these values have accumulated to make me who I am today," she said.

Meanwhile, Sini also told the publication that Priyanka Chopra is her role model. She said, "India has left such beautiful queens, and they have followed such a beautiful legacy. Selecting one would not suffice but if I must choose, I will choose Priyanka Chopra. I feel that I relate to her a lot. She is an entrepreneur. She is someone who wears many hats in life. I love how she is not afraid to speak up and I feel that I relate to her. I am someone who stands on her opinion, someone who respects her own opinion and is not afraid to share it with the world."