Ananya Panday serves major glam at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show with sister Rysa by her side. See her stylish look

Ananya Panday turned heads at Paris Fashion Week, and her fans couldn't get enough. The actress attended the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 show with her younger sister, Rysa. Known for her fashion-forward style, the Call Me Bae star skipped the usual dresses and gowns, opting instead for a chic Chanel plaid co-ord set. Ananya Panday brought the glam to Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week with her sister Rysa.(Instagram/@ananyapanday)

Just a few days ago, Ananya shared a picture of a letter from the luxury fashion house, along with gorgeous flowers, inviting her to the Chanel show at the Grand Palais. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to see her look, and fashion lovers were definitely not disappointed! Scroll down to know more about her chic appearance. (Also read: Ananya Panday is ready for the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week; shares their special letter. See inside )

Ananya Pandey stuns at Paris Fashion Week

On Tuesday afternoon, Ananya delighted her fans by sharing a series of glam photos from her Paris Fashion Week diaries on Instagram. She captioned the post, "What an honour to attend the @chanelofficial show at the Grand Palais 🖤, and yes, I get forever brownie points for taking Rysa as my plus one." In the photos, Ananya is seen posing with her little sister, while other snaps capture glimpses of the runway. Let's take a look at her post.

Decoding Ananya's stylish Chanel look

Ananya wowed in a Look 9 outfit from the Chanel Cruise show held earlier this year. Her subtle yet stylish ensemble featured a pink, ecru, and black fantasy cotton tweed jacket with a buttoned bodice, side pockets and sparkling embellishments for a touch of glam. She completed the look with matching bermudas, creating a chic monochrome look. Ananya added the perfect finishing touches with black and white heels and a saccharine pink chain bag, making her outfit effortlessly stylish.

Her makeup look was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of pink lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls, left open with a middle partition, beautifully cascading down her shoulders and perfectly complementing her chic look.