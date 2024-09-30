Ananya Panday is ready for the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week; shares their special letter. See inside

Ananya Panday is in Paris to attend the Chanel Spring Summer 2025 show during the Paris Fashion Week. The Parisian luxury fashion house will showcase its latest Spring-Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection in the iconic Grand Palais in Paris. Ananya Panday in a printed floral Chanel look.

Ananya Panday is ready for the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week

After attending the 2024 IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, Ananya Panday travelled to Paris for Chanel's Spring-Summer Womenswear show. The actor took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. She shared a picture of a letter the luxury fashion house sent her along with beautiful flowers to invite her to the show at the Grand Palais. She captioned the post, “Here for something special (shushing face emoji).”

Chanel sends a special invite to Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, Chanel's invitation to Ananya said, “Dear Ananya, Welcome to Paris! We're so happy to have you with us for this very special show at the Grand Palais, that marks the comeback to our historical home for fashion shows. See you very soon. Love, your Chanel family."

About the Chanel show

According to Chanel's official Instagram page, the fashion house's return to the Grand Palais holds significance. “The House is making its return to the Grand Palais, a place of culture and the privileged setting of the CHANEL shows for two decades. Today, the entrance to the Nave bears the name of Gabrielle Chanel symbolizing the close ties between the House and the Grand Palais,” the statement said. Chanel is also a major patron of the institution.

Additionally, the Ready-to-Wear show will begin at 10:30 GMT on October 1.

Bollywood celebrities attend international fashion shows

Apart from Ananya Panday, several Indian celebrities have attended the Paris Fashion Week. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt were in Paris for L'Oréal and also walked the ramp, Rashmika Mandanna attended the Versace and Onitsuka Tiger show during Milan Fashion Week, and Kriti Sanon attended the Burberry show at London Fashion Week.

Mouni Roy attended both the Milan and London Fashion Week for various brands, including Alberta Ferretti, Antonio Marras, and others. Lastly, Tamannaah Bhatia was in Milan for the Roberto Cavalli Spring Summer 2025 show.