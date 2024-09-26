Ananya Panday nails drop-waist, ballet flats trend in this totally steal-worthy look to promote CTRL. Pics

Ananya Panday has dropped yet another steal-worthy look from the promotional schedule of her upcoming film CTRL. The actor posted pictures with her pet dog Riot on Instagram, dressed in a white midi dress. She nailed the viral drop-waist and ballet flats fashion trends in the pictures. Ananya Panday promoted CTRL in new pictures.

Ananya Panday promotes CTRL

Ananya shared the photos to promote CTRL with the caption, “Riot and I can’t CTRL our excitement because the trailer is out!!! Have you watched it yet?#CTRLonNetflix 4th October @netflix_in.” The adorable post shows her posing with Riot and cuddling with her pet doggo while smiling brightly for the camera. Apart from serving cuteness, the Gen-Z star also dished steal-worthy style tips. Let's decode her look.

Decoding Ananya Panday's promotional outfit

Styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio, Ananya's white midi dress features spaghetti shoulder straps, gathered design on the cups, a corset bodice hugging her svelte frame, a drop waist detail, flowy pleated skirt reaching the calves, and a plunging neckline and back.

The drop-waist trend gained popularity in the 1920s and continues to be a timeless style choice with its effortless ease and comfort. It has been spotted on several celebrities, and going by Ananya's style choice, you should also include it in your closet.

How did Ananya Panday style the midi dress?

Ananya chose another viral trend to style the simple yet stylish midi dress. She wore bright red ballet flats with the ensemble, a shoe trend spotted on runways and celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kate Moss, and others. She also chose minimalistic jewellery like anklets, a ring, and earrings to pair with the outfit.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Ananya opted for blush-toned makeup, including muted pink eye shadow, pink lip shade, rouged cheeks, feathered brows, and mascara-adorned lashes. Lastly, centre-parted loose locks styled with soft waves rounded off the promotional look.

About CTRL

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the cyber-thriller also stars Vihaan Samat. CTRL will release on October 4 on Netflix.