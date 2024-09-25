Ananya Panday wears a sultry rose-embellished jumpsuit for show promotions. Guess the price

Ananya Panday's era of serving one great fashion moment after another continues, and we are not complaining. New pictures from a recent promotional event for her debut web series Call Me Bae back our statement. Read on to see what she wore and the price of the ensemble. Ananya Panday stuns in a black jumpsuit.

Ananya Panday in sultry black crystal rose-embellished jumpsuit

Prime Video's official Instagram page shared pictures of Ananya Panday from the Call Me Bae promotions. The photos show the actor dressed in a sultry black jumpsuit from the shelves of the designer label David Koma, a favourite among many Bollywood starlets. The Call Me Bae promotions saw Ananya sporting several stunning looks, and this new outfit makes it to the list.

What is the price of Ananya Panday's David Koma jumpsuit?

The David Koma ensemble is called the Embellished Halterneck Jumpsuit and is available on the Mytheresa website. The ensemble is worth USD 1,357, which is approximately ₹1,13,473.

The David Koma jumpsuit is available on a discount.

Decoding Ananya's glamorous look

The black jumpsuit features a plunging halter neckline extending to the torso, a bodycon fitting, tapered-fit pants, and a backless design. The crystal-embellished rose adorned on the neck adds a feminine charm to the ensemble. Ananya accessorised the ensemble with statement turquoise and crystal earrings from Swarovski, rings, black-tinted sunglasses, and matching pumps.

Ananya styled the ensemble by tying her hair in a centre-pated messy bun. Meanwhile, for the makeup, she chose golden smokey eye shadow, pink lips, feathered brows, blushed cheeks enhanced with shimmering highlighter, and mascara-adorned lashes.

What's next for Ananya

Ananya was last seen in Call Me Bae, directed by Colin D'Cunha. The series also starred Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The actor will now be seen in CTRL, a cyber-thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It also stars Vihaan Samat and will be released on Netflix on October 4.