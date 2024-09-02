Ananya Panday's simple co-ord outfit for a casual outing costs just 799. Here's how you can get it

Ananya Panday was photographed recently outside her cousin Alanna Panday's residence in Mumbai. The actor wore a co-ord ensemble for the outing. We found out the price of the ensemble. Read on to learn how you can get it for your wardrobe. (Also Read | Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon, George Clooney and Amal Clooney chanel simple elegance on double date in Venice. Pics inside) Ananya Panday gets clicked by the paparazzi outside her cousin Alanna Panday's residence.

Ananya Panday visits cousin Alanna Panday's Mumbai residence

A paparazzi video showed Ananya Panday stepping out of her cousin Alanna Panday's house in Mumbai. The video comes after Alanna revealed in an Instagram clip that her baby boy, River, was taking his first flight. Fans wondered if Alanna was visiting India, and because of this, Ananya was making preparations to welcome them. She wore a jungle print loungewear co-ord set for the occasion.

What is the price of Ananya Panday's outfit?

Ananya's co-ord outfit is from a brand called Label Flavia. It is called the Leopard Green Organic Printed Pure Cotton Loungewear Set. The ensemble retails at ₹2,598. However, it is currently available at a discounted price of ₹799.

The co-ord loungewear set is available at a discount. (labelflavia.com)

Decoding Ananya Panday's casual yet chic look

Ananya's green co-ord loungewear set features a vibrant jungle print featuring palm trees, leopards, and monkeys. The set has a thigh-length blouse and pants. While the top features a round neckline with a slit, quarter-length sleeves, a curved hem, and a relaxed silhouette, the pants have a straight-leg fitting.

The ensemble is a great sartorial pick for both a gruelling day at the office or a day off to unwind. Ananya styled it with tan Hermes slip-on sandals, a beaded bracelet, and stacked gold earrings. She left her face bare, tied her tresses in a top knot, and opted for nude gloss lips to tie together the laidback yet chic look.

About Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is gearing up for her upcoming web series Call Me Bae. It will start streaming on Prime Video from September 6 onwards.