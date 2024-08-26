Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor enjoy a BFFs night out. Here's what Suhana's floral dress costs

Last night, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked the BFFs post their dinner outside a restaurant. While Ananya and Suhana wore midi dresses for the outing, Shanaya complemented her friends in a classic white shirt and denim jeans. (Also Read | Kiara Advani goes on date with Sidharth Malhotra; opts for mini blazer dress perfect for a from-work-to-party look) Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor on their late-night outing. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor enjoy a dinner date

Paparazzi videos from Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor's dinner outing show the trio stepping out of an eatery joint in Mumbai. The BFFs entered their vehicle together and were seen sharing a candid moment inside the car. Suhana's midi dress caught our attention and is a great summer/spring look which can also be a part of your fall wardrobe with the correct styling. So, we found out its price. Read on to know the details.

What is the price of Suhana Khan's dress?

Suhana Khan's floral midi dress is from the shelves of designer label Ralph Lauren. It is called the Floral Silk Crepe Dress. It is available on the Ralph Lauren website and costs ₹52,400.

The price of Suhana Khan's dress. (ralphlauren.global)

Decoding Suhana Khan's Ralph Lauren midi dress

Suhana's black Ralph Lauren midi dress mixes colourful florals with fluid silk crepe. It features a plunging V neckline, half-length flutter sleeves, an A-line silhouette, a panelled bust, a slightly flared hem, a cinched waistline, and colourful flower and leaf patterns in red, white, yellow, green, and pink shades.

Suhana accessorised the ensemble with beige heels, a tan Hermes mini Kelly bag, and gold hoop earrings. She left her hair loose, styled in a centre parting with soft waves. As for the glam, the Archies actor opted for a hint of mascara, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lips, and feathered brows.

What Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor wore?

Ananya Panday complemented her best friend in a black sleeveless midi dress. She accessorised the ensemble with a green shoulder bag, dainty earrings, an anklet, and Hermes slip-on sandals. As for Shanaya, she styled her classic white blouse and light blue denim jeans with beige-black ballet flats, minimal glam, and an over-the-body bag.