Friendship Day 2024: Alia Bhatt-Akansha Ranjan to Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday, Bollywood's 7 most stylish BFFs

Friendship Day 2024: As we celebrate Friendship Day today (August 4) on the first Sunday of August, we are thinking of the most stylish BFFs from the film industry. On Friendship Day, we all plan to hang out with our best friends and go out with them for dinner or social gatherings. Such plans require you to bring out your fashion A-game. So, look at our list of Bollywood's most stylish BFFs and steal sartorial inspiration from them. Friendship Day 2024: See the most stylish Bollywood BFFs on Friendship Day. (Instagram)

Friendship Day 2024: Bollywood's most stylish BFFs

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan are on our stylish BFF list this Friendship Day. Their style files are a treasure trove. The duo not only have an enviable chemistry but also a steal-worthy wardrobe. From their sultry beach looks to their bridesmaid outfits for attending their girlfriends' weddings, the BFFs have served top-tier fashion moments.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor

The Gen-Z stars have cemented their position as the budding fashionistas of Bollywood. This Friendship Day, we add them on our list because of their cool, approachable, and stylish fashion choices. Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood besties who often hype each other on social media and are spotted enjoying outings together while dressed in steal-worthy looks.

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor

Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, and Amrita are the OG fashionistas of Bollywood. So, a list of the most stylish Bollywood BFFs on Friendship Day is incomplete without them. The style icons never miss to serve a jaw-dropping style moment, whether it is during their cosy get-togethers, red carpet looks or dinner dates in the city.

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are the most stylish sister duos of Bollywood. Whatever they touch turns into fashion gold. Moreover, their collaboration has gifted us some iconic and unforgettable sartorial moments. So, it makes sense to add them to our list of the most stylish Bollywood BFFs on Friendship Day.

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. (Instagram)

Ever since Gunday, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have been inseparable. The two actor's style choices may be worlds apart - while Ranveer loves wearing bold ensembles, Arjun prefers muted and uber-cool outfits - they both have a penchant for making stylish sartorial statements.

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu

From going on bike trips to boys' holidays, the trio never fail to serve swoon-worthy style when they are together. Their Instagram timeline will not only inspire you to go on that holiday with your gang but also bring your best fashion foot forward when together.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy love their peppy OOTDs. For the girls who love risqué fashion choices and to experiment with their wardrobe, Disha and Mouni's sartorial choices will interest them.