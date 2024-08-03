Friendship Day 2024 gifting guide: Last-minute gift ideas to surprise your best friends on August 4

Friendship Day 2024: Friendship Day is celebrated in India on the first Sunday of August. This year, it falls on August 4. The day reminds us to cherish our friends and make them feel special through meaningful gestures. However, with busy schedules, sometimes it becomes challenging to plan thoughtful gifts for the people who mean so much to us. So, we rounded up a list of last-minute gift ideas to surprise your best friends on August 4. (Also Read | Friendship Day 2024: When is Friendship Day celebrated in India? Date, history, significance, how to celebrate and more) Friendship Day 2024: Check out this last-minute gifting guide for Friendship Day. (Pexels)

Last-minute gift ideas to surprise your best friend

A handmade friendship band

Friendship Day 2024: Gift friendship bands to your best friends. (Pixabay)

If your friend enjoys accessories, make them a friendship band for Friendship Day using their favourite charms, initials, and trinkets. The gift will not only help them reminisce about your school days when you used to exchange friendship bands as a kid but also add a cute accessory to their collection. You can take the gift up a notch by taking them to an accessory store and getting matching forever friendship bands.

Personalised photo albums

Friendship Day 2024: Store your favourite memories in an album. (Pixabay)

Collect photos featuring the best memories you created with your best friend and make an album with it. Add captions or little notes next to each image to make it more memorable. You can also decorate the pages with stickers or other embellishments.

Handwritten letters or poems

Friendship Day 2024: Write down your feelings in a letter or poem. (Pixabay)

Express how important your friends are to you by writing them a heartfelt letter or a poem. It can feature your favourite memories, anecdotes or reasons why they mean so much to you.

Perfumes and watches

Friendship Day 2024: Buy your best friend's favourite watch or perfume. (Pixabay)

This is a gift for friends who enjoy expensive tastes. However, you can make it meaningful by getting them the vintage watch they have been eyeing for a long time or finding out their signature scent and refilling their favourite perfume on Friendship Day.

Cooking their favourite meal

Friendship Day 2024: Cook their favourite meal. (Pixabay)

Cooking for your favourite person is a supreme love language. After all, the way to someone's heart is through their stomach. So, don the chef's hat and cook a full-course meal featuring all your best friend's favourite dishes. Invite your friend for a dinner date, get their favourite wine, and decorate your home with flowers and candles to make the experience incredible. It will become even more special if you are an amateur in cooking and make extra efforts to learn the recipes for them.

Body and skincare essentials

Friendship Day 2024: Make a hamper of your friend's favourite products. (Pixabay)

Your best friend should always feel pampered. So, gifting them body and skincare products from their favourite brands is the way to go. Build a hamper with aromatic bath oils, nourishing face serums, shower gels, fragrant body lotions, bath salts, body mists, face masks, and more. Take it up a notch by ordering manicure-pedicure kits and sheet masks that you can enjoy together.

Movie night with take-out

Friendship Day 2024: Arrange a movie night with your best friend. (Pexels)

Plan a cosy movie night at home with your best friend's favourite films, snacks, and blankets. Create a comfy movie-watching setup with plenty of pillows and blankets. Order your friend's favourite take-out order and drinks. Wrap up the day with your favourite dessert.