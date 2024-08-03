Happy Friendship Day 2024: Wishes, images, meaningful quotes, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp status to send to your besties

Happy Friendship Day 2024: Friendship Day is observed annually on the first Sunday of August in India. This year, it falls on August 4. The festival encourages people to express their love for their friends by pampering them with gifts, making them feel special with meaningful gestures, and sending them greeting cards. You can also celebrate the day by attending social gatherings, parties or outings with your friends on August 4. (Also Read | Friendship Day 2024: Ideas to celebrate the special day with your best mate) Happy Friendship Day 2024: Make your bestie's day by surprising them with these meaningful wishes, images, and quotes on August 4. (Freepik)

However, if you live in a different city than your best buddies or want to express your love for them on social media, we have you covered. Check out our curated list of Happy Friendship Day wishes, images, messages, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp status, or meaningful quotes.

Happy Friendship Day 2024 wishes, images, messages and SMS

Thank you for being my confidant, my partner in crime, my rock, and my biggest supporter. Happy Friendship Day.

To a friend who feels like family and loves me unconditionally, you hold a special place in my heart. Happy Friendship Day.

Your friendship is a blessing that I am grateful for every day. Happy Friendship Day.

I treasure our friendship the most. Our bond is the most priceless thing in my life. Happy Friendship Day.

Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and friendship. Happy Friendship Day.

Happy Friendship Day 2024 Facebook and WhatsApp status

May our friendship continue to flourish and bring joy to our lives. Happy Friendship Day.

To the person who always stands by my side through thick and thin, Happy Friendship Day.

Friends are the gems in our lives whose presence can never be replaced. Happy Friendship Day to all.

I am so lucky to have all my friends in my life. Thank you for always supporting me. Happy Friendship Day.

Happy Friendship Day 2024 meaningful quotes

"I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light." - Helen Keller.

"There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature." - Jane Austen.

"A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." - Elbert Hubbard.

"The truth is, everyone is going to hurt you. You just got to find the ones worth suffering for." - Bob Marley.

"Don't walk in front of me...I may not follow. Don't walk behind me...I may not lead. Walk beside me...just be my friend." - Albert Camus.

"What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies." - Aristotle.