Friendship Day 2024: Tips to reconnect with the friends you lost along the way

Friendship Day 2024: When we think of friends, we think of the great times, the laughter, the mischief, the memories and the joy of togetherness. But often, life happens, and we lose friends along the way. Friends move apart – for studies and jobs. Sometimes, we stop contacting our friends as life unfolds and we lose touch with them. This Friendship Day let’s focus on growing the tribe with people who we once loved, laughed the most with, and reconnect with them. Every year, Friendship Day is observed to celebrate the beautiful love and affection shared among friends. This year, Friendship Day falls on August 4. Friendship Day falls on a Sunday this year – which makes it perfect for us to make those phone calls and reconnect with the ones we shared the best memories with, once in life.(Pexels)

Friendship Day falls on a Sunday this year – which makes it perfect for us to make those phone calls and reconnect with the ones we shared the best memories with, once in life. Here are a few tips on reconnecting with old friends.

Engage on social media:

The Internet has brought the world closer. The ones we lost along the way can be found on social media – hence, it gets all easier to find long-lost friends and start the conversation right away.

Send a quick text:

In case you have lost touch with a friend or had a long-term feud going on which led to the loss of communication, we suggest that you break the ice with a quick text. Sometimes all it takes is a small text or a small apology and you can have the friendship back.

Reunion with mutual friends:

Gather all the mutual friends that you know and also invite the friend you lost touch with. That way, even after meeting after a long time, conversations will be easier, and the union will not be awkward. Instead, you both will end up having fun.

Share memories:

The special memories that we once shared with the friends we lost along the way should be shared again with them. This is the best way to reconnect with them and make the conversation smooth as we can both get into nostalgia right away and think of the beautiful past days.

Ask them out:

Ask them out, because why not? Ask your friend to meet you over coffee and settle the conflicts and the dust that has gathered over time. Talk it out and resolve things and get back together.

