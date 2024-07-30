Happy International Friendship Day 2024: Best wishes, images, WhatsApp messages greetings to share with your best pals

Friendship Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating the bonds of friendship and showing appreciation for friends. It originated in the United States in 1935, proposed by the U.S. Congress to honour friends and the role they play in our lives. Over the years, it has gained international recognition and is celebrated in various countries, each with its unique traditions. (Also read: Best Friendship Day Gifts: Top picks to help you pick the perfect gift for your loved ones) On Friendship Day, send these messages to your best pals.

When is Friendship Day?

Typically observed on the first Sunday of August in India, Friendship Day encourages people to express gratitude and affection for their friends through gestures like exchanging friendship bands, gifts, cards, and heartfelt messages. Social gatherings, parties, and outings are common ways to celebrate, fostering a sense of togetherness and joy.

July 30, however, also marks International Friendship Day. Even United Nations shared a greeting with social media.

Significance

The day serves as a reminder of the importance of friendships in providing emotional support, companionship, and happiness. In the age of social media, it has also become a popular occasion for sharing photos, memories, and messages online, connecting friends across distances.

Friendship Day not only strengthens personal bonds but also promotes the values of kindness, understanding, and mutual respect, highlighting the positive impact friends have on our well-being and overall quality of life.

Here are a few Friendship Day wishes you can send to your friends:

Happy Friendship Day! 🎉 I'm so grateful to have you in my life. Cheers to all the fun times and unforgettable memories we've shared. 🥳

2. To my amazing friend 💖, thank you for always being there through thick and thin. Happy Friendship Day! 🤗

3. Happy Friendship Day! 🌟 Friends like you make life a beautiful journey. Here's to more adventures and laughter together. 🌈

Happy Friendship Day.

4. Wishing you a fantastic Friendship Day! 🥰 Your friendship is a treasure I cherish every day. Thank you for being you. 🌼

5. On this special day, I want to thank you for being my rock, my confidant, and my joy. Happy Friendship Day! 💕💪

6. Happy Friendship Day to my best friend! 👫 Your presence in my life brings so much happiness and warmth. Cheers to our unbreakable bond. 🥂

7. To my dearest friend, may our friendship continue to grow and bring us endless happiness. Happy Friendship Day! 🌟💖

Happy Friendship Day.

8. Celebrating you today! 🎊 Thank you for your unwavering support and love. Happy Friendship Day! 🙏💛

9. Happy Friendship Day! 😊 Let's make today special with laughter, love, and a promise to stay friends forever. 💞

10. Cheers to us on Friendship Day! 🥳 Here's to the memories we've made and the many more to come. Thank you for being my friend. 🌈💫