Friendship Day 2024: When is Friendship Day celebrated in India? Date, history, significance, how to celebrate and more

Friendship Day 2024: Friendship Day is a special occasion for friends to express their love, adulation, and care for their best buddies. India celebrates the festival annually with much pomp. On this day, friends get together to reminisce about the golden times of their relationship, pamper each other with gifts, plan meaningful surprises, make handmade presents, and more. If you celebrate Friendship Day, you should know the correct date in India, its history, significance, celebrations, and more. Read on to know the details. (Also Read | Friendship Day 2024: Tips to reconnect with the friends you lost along the way) Friendship Day 2024: Know the date, history, significance, how to celebrate and more inside. (Freepik)

Friendship Day 2024: Friendship Day falls on the first Sunday of August in India. (Freepik)

Friendship Day 2024: When is Friendship Day celebrated in India?

International Friendship Day originated in the US in 1935. The US Congress proposed it to honour friends and their role in our lives. In 2011, the United Nations officially recognised it and declared July 30 the International Day of Friendship. However, in India, Friendship Day is observed on the first Sunday of August. This year, it falls on August 4.

Friendship Day 2024: History and Significance

Tracing back the roots of Friendship Day, it first originated when Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark Cards, first promoted the idea of a day dedicated to honouring friendships in the 1950s. The concept quickly gained popularity among locals in the US. Later, it spread internationally, and in 2011, the United Nations recognised it.

Friendship Day 2024: Celebrate Friendship Day with your best friends. (Freepik)

Though India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August, there is no specific history attached to the celebrations. The choice of the first Sunday allows for easier gatherings, as many people have the day off from work. Meanwhile, the date coincides with the summer season, allowing people to gather outside for fun activities and social gatherings.

Friendship Day holds great significance and emphasises the importance of building relationships that foster connections and healthy relationships. It serves as a powerful reminder that we should reconnect with old friends, repair strained relationships, spend quality time with our gang, and hang out with those who care for us to boost each other's mental well-being.

Friendship Day 2024: How to celebrate with friends?

Celebrate Friendship Day with your gang by planning meaningful surprises, making handmade gifts, exchanging thoughtful presents, cooking for each other, going out for dinner dates, or hanging out at a favourite joint where you made precious memories. If your gang lives in another city or country, arrange a Zoom meeting with them to catch up. You can also plan a short getaway to relax in each other's company.

So, how are you celebrating on August 4?