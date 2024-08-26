Kiara Advani goes on date with Sidharth Malhotra; opts for mini blazer dress perfect for a from-work-to-party look
Kiara Advani enjoyed a dinner date with Sidharth Malhotra and her parents. She opted for a mini blazer dress, perfect for a from-work-to-party look.
Kiara Advani stepped out in Mumbai last night for dinner with her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra and her parents. The paparazzi clicked the couple hand-in-hand as they exited a restaurant. Kiara wore a mini blazer dress for the occasion, serving a from-work-to-party look. (Also Read | Happy Janmashtami 2024: Wishes, images, SMS, Hindi quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to celebrate Lord Krishna)
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra enjoy a date night
Paparazzi clicked Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on a date night in Mumbai. The videos show the couple exiting a restaurant in the city and walking towards their car while holding hands. Kiara's parents accompanied them on the outing. While Sidharth chose a black shirt and grey denim pants for the occasion, Kiara accompanied him in a stylish mini dress that can be a part of your wardrobe as a party as well as a work ensemble.
Decoding Kiara Advani's date night ensemble
Kiara's mini blazer dress is Sandro Paris. The single-breasted blazer dress features a sleeveless silhouette, a plunging V neckline, a front button closure, notch lapel collars, a pleated attachment on the hem, a figure-skimming fit, and a mini hem length. She completed the outfit by wearing a matching lace-embroidered mini-length slip over the blazer dress.
Kiara accessorised the date-night outfit with a medium Lady Dior bag in cherry red calfskin, beige pumps, a sleek gold chain, and dainty bracelets. Lastly, Kiara chose minimal glam, including light pink lip gloss, rouge-tinted cheeks, feathered brows and a dewy base, and left her silky locks loose in a side parting.
Meanwhile, Sidharth complemented his wife in a black shirt featuring front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a fitted design. He wore it with grey denim skinny-fit pants, sneakers, a trimmed beard, and a side-parted hairdo.
About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 last year. They opted for a grand destination wedding in the Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The two fell in love during the shoot of their film Shershaah.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.