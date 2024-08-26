Kiara Advani goes on date with Sidharth Malhotra; opts for mini blazer dress perfect for a from-work-to-party look

Kiara Advani stepped out in Mumbai last night for dinner with her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra and her parents. The paparazzi clicked the couple hand-in-hand as they exited a restaurant. Kiara wore a mini blazer dress for the occasion, serving a from-work-to-party look. (Also Read | Happy Janmashtami 2024: Wishes, images, SMS, Hindi quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to celebrate Lord Krishna) Kiara Advani goes on a date with Sidharth Malhotra. (Instagram)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra enjoy a date night

Paparazzi clicked Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on a date night in Mumbai. The videos show the couple exiting a restaurant in the city and walking towards their car while holding hands. Kiara's parents accompanied them on the outing. While Sidharth chose a black shirt and grey denim pants for the occasion, Kiara accompanied him in a stylish mini dress that can be a part of your wardrobe as a party as well as a work ensemble.

Decoding Kiara Advani's date night ensemble

Kiara's mini blazer dress is Sandro Paris. The single-breasted blazer dress features a sleeveless silhouette, a plunging V neckline, a front button closure, notch lapel collars, a pleated attachment on the hem, a figure-skimming fit, and a mini hem length. She completed the outfit by wearing a matching lace-embroidered mini-length slip over the blazer dress.

Kiara accessorised the date-night outfit with a medium Lady Dior bag in cherry red calfskin, beige pumps, a sleek gold chain, and dainty bracelets. Lastly, Kiara chose minimal glam, including light pink lip gloss, rouge-tinted cheeks, feathered brows and a dewy base, and left her silky locks loose in a side parting.

Meanwhile, Sidharth complemented his wife in a black shirt featuring front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a fitted design. He wore it with grey denim skinny-fit pants, sneakers, a trimmed beard, and a side-parted hairdo.

About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 last year. They opted for a grand destination wedding in the Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The two fell in love during the shoot of their film Shershaah.