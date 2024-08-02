Kiara Advani channels Catwoman in sultry blue cut-out jumpsuit for a new photoshoot: Watch

Kiara Advani set the internet ablaze after dropping a stunning video on Instagram today. The actor channelled Catwoman energy for the clip, dressed in a blue latex cut-out jumpsuit. Read on as we decode Kiara's sizzling avatar in the body-hugging ensemble. (Also Read | Team USA's Simone Biles, Suni Lee won Olympic gold covered in 47,000 Swarovski crystals) Kiara Advani poses for a photoshoot in a sizzling blue cut-out jumpsuit. (Instagram )

Kiara Advani turns Catwoman in a new video

Kiara Advani's latest video features BTS (behind the scenes) moments from a photoshoot she did for the makeup and beauty shopping platform Tira. The actor channelled the DC Comic book character Catwoman for the shoot (who can forget the iconic black fitted bodysuit worn by Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, or Zoë Kravitz).

Fans loved the clip and flooded the comments section with praise. A few netizens posted fire emojis and called Kiara hot. A user wrote, "Is there anyone hotter in Bollywood right now?" Another commented, “She said, 'My body is tea'.”

Decoding Kiara Advani's look

Kiara's blue latex jumpsuit features a halter neckline, a cross design on the front, a cut-out on the front exposing her midriff, a backless design, skinny-fit legs, and a bodycon silhouette hugging her enviable frame. The actor accessorised the ensemble with striking jewels, including sword-shaped statement earrings, silver and gold chunky bracelets, and rings.

Meanwhile, for the glam picks, Kiara chose darkened brows, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy caramel lip shade, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, centre-parted silky-straight, loose tresses rounded off the actor's sultry avatar.

Earlier, Kiara had shared the original video of the Tira Beauty campaign, which also starred Kareena Kapoor and Suhana Khan. While Kiara wore a blue bodycon latex jumpsuit, Suhana dazzled in a red crystal-embellished mini dress, and Kareena chose a shimmering brown gown.

About Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is married to Sidharth Malhotra. The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan on February 7 last year. The actor recently celebrated her 33rd birthday. On the work front, Kiara has Game Changer opposite Ram Charan. She is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2, which will also feature RRR's Jr NTR.