Team USA's Simone Biles, Suni Lee won Olympic gold covered in 47,000 Swarovski crystals

Team USA's Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera recently won the gold medal in the Women's gymnastics team all-around. The team made a thunderous comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics as they brought athletic excellence as well as glamour, dressed in leotards covered in sparkling Swarovski crystals. [Also Read | Newlywed Radhika Merchant's colourful dress from Paris outing is actually budget-friendly (by Ambani standards)] Team USA's Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera at Paris Olympics. (Instagram )

Team USA wears costumes covered in 47,000 Swarovski crystals and Swarovski crystal pearls

Simone Biles led Team USA to gold and made a more significant mark for herself as she clinched her eighth medal, becoming the most decorated Olympic gymnast in US history. The team achieved all these feats in style, dressed in a white, blue, and red leotard representing their country. Designed by the Pennsylvania-based gymnast apparel brand GK Elite, Swarovski decorated the one piece with over 47,000 Swarovski crystals and Swarovski crystal pearls.

The white leotard, named 'Go for Glory', featured red and white stripes on one sleeve and most of the bodice. Meanwhile, the opposite sleeve was coated in a navy blue fabric and covered in stars. The Swarovski crystals and crystal pearls added a shimmering touch to the ensemble.

The inspiration behind Team USA's leotards

According to GK Elite, the leotard was designed with the thought of the "triumphant moment when an Olympic athlete is draped in the American flag." Additionally, the 2024 leotard pays homage to the 1996 gymnastics team, who were the first US Women's National Team to fulfil their Olympic dream of winning gold.

About Simone Biles

Born in Columbus, Ohio, on March 14, 1997, Simone Biles started her gymnastics journey at only six years old. Biles skyrocketed to fame in 2013.She has competed in 33 different all-around competitions — Olympics, Olympic trials, world championships, US championships and so on — and won the gold at every one of them.