Team Mongolia's uniforms for 2024 Paris Olympics have internet in a chokehold: 'They won before Olympics even started'

Netizens believe that team Mongolia has already won the Olympics, and we couldn't agree more. Michel&Amazonka, one of Mongolia's most progressive fashion brands run by two sisters, recently unveiled the team's uniforms for the 2024 Paris Olympics opening and closing ceremony. Since then, the outfits have the internet in a chokehold. (Also Read | BTS' Jin carries Olympic torch ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics. See pics) Team Mongolia's uniforms for the 2024 Paris Olympics, designed by Michel&Amazonka. (Instagram)

Team Mongolia's 2024 Paris Olympics uniforms

The video unveiling the Michel&Amazonka uniforms for Team Mongolia shows the models dressed in outfits featuring traditional Mongolian motifs. One of the female models wore Team Mongolia female flag bearer's uniform featuring a robe dress (known as deels, which are still worn by Mongolians) and paired it with an embroidered vest, a handbag quite similar to India's potli bags, heels, and earrings. The other female model wore a similar embroidered vest, a pleated skirt, blouse, handbag, and earrings. It is the female athletes' uniform.

Meanwhile, the male flag bearer's uniform features a thin cotton Mongolian robe adorned with embroidery, considered auspicious in Mongolia. An embroidered vest, traditional Mongolian boots, and an embellished belt completed the look. Meanwhile, the male athlete's uniform features pants, a Mandarin collar shirt, an embroidered vest, and sneakers.

How did the internet react?

Several fashion influencer pages shared videos discussing Team Mongolia's Olympic uniforms. Fashion commentator Ryan Yip took to Instagram to discuss the couture look and said, "Tell me why we read about fashion every day, but I've never seen this until now." He gushed that the uniforms were not runway pieces but couture uniforms for the Mongolian team.

One user commented, "Who told the whole Mongolian Olympic team to pop off that hard." Another remarked, "They just won the Olympics before it even started." One commented, "Best uniforms ever." A netizen wrote, "It's a reimagined version of our traditional attire, which I think best represents Mongolians." A user said, "I literally gasped out loud when you said these are their Olympic uniforms," and we relate.

About the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics is the 33rd edition of the quadrennial event. It will take place in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11. Over 200 countries are expected to send their athletes to compete in a total of 329 events across 32 sports.