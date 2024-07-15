BTS' Jin carries Olympic torch ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics. See pics

Photos and videos of the singer from the event were all over social media. Glimpses of fans waiting for the BTS band member at the Louvre Museum with the Olympic flame also surfaced. Check them out:

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, is given the Olympic torch, in Paris. (AP)

Fans wait for singer and BTS band member Jin to arrive at the Louvre Museum with the Olympic flame. (REUTERS)

Jin's torch-bearing ceremony

Jin departed for France on Thursday to take part in the torch relay, which has been under way for more than two months in the country. While the reason for the singer's involvement in the torch relay was not revealed, it likely stems from BTS' global popularity and the group's message of 'love yourself'.

The 31-year-old completed his mandatory military service last month, becoming the first BTS member to do so. At the torch relay, Jin wore a white jersey as carried the Olympic torch.

“Look at how many police officers guarding him He really is the nation's (South Korea's) treasure,” wrote a fan on X. Another tweeted, “Proud of you Jin…”

The torch arrived in Paris on Sunday, which is Bastille Day, the French national holiday commemorating the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution. After its arrival, the torch will travel through various Paris landmarks until Monday and then return to the provinces before coming back to Paris for the opening ceremony on July 26.

More about Sunday's ceremony

Paris hosted an extra-special guest for France’s national holiday Sunday — the Olympic flame lighting up the city’s grandiose military parade for Bastille Day.

Just 11 days before the French capital hosts the high-security Summer Games, the torch relay joined up with thousands of soldiers, sailors, rescuers and medics marching in Paris beneath roaring fighter jets. And the day wrapped up with an Olympic-themed light show at the Eiffel Tower.