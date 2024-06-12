BTS members reunite to welcome Jin as he is discharged from military, RM plays saxophone version of Dynamite. See pics

BTS Jin has finally been discharged from the military service after completing his mandatory training. On Wednesday, new pictures emerged on social media in which Jin was had a special reunion with the rest of his band members, who waited for him outside the premises. They all hugged each other, while RM even played the saxophone to the tune of their hit song Dynamite. (Also read: BTS to reunite to celebrate Jin's discharge in a private setting in Seoul) BTS Jin met the rest of the members after he was discharged from the mandatory military service.

Jin gets discharged from military service

In a new video that surfaced on fan pages on social media, Jungkook, RM, J- Hope, Jimin and V gathered outside the entrance to welcome Jin after he was discharged from service. Jim was in his military uniform, and also paused for a moment to make a hand salute. RM was the first one to greet him, and even went on to perform their Grammy-nominated hit song Dynamite on the saxophone.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

However, it was Suga who was missing. Moments later, the X account of BTS posted a group picture with Jin to celebrate his military discharge. It had the BTS members sitting on the couch, and doing the peace sign, while a white cake and some muffins were kept on the table in front of them. There were also a sign behind them on the wall, which read, ‘Jin is back.’

Fan reactions

A fan commented, “Home isn’t a place, it’s a feeling. This is it.” A second fan commented, “Welcome back my beautiful Jin bts family.” A comment read, "BTS tweet on their personal account for the first time in almost exactly six months to declare "JIN IS BACK" and reunite as seven with their pre-approved time off to celebrate the end of Jin's enlistment." “We missed you guys!” read another comment.

Jin joined the military in December 2022. The BTS member began his 18 months of military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp. Jin entered the boot camp at Yeoncheon, a town near the tense border with North Korea. He did five weeks of basic military training together with other conscript soldiers. After the training, he and other conscripts were assigned to army units.