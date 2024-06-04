K-pop on Billboard: BTS RM wins career-first No. 1 on Top Rap Albums chart; aespa's ‘Armageddon’ debuts on World Albums

BTS leader RM's has hit all the right notes at the right time. His solo adventure is charting the deserving waves of success, earning him his loftiest debut on the acclaimed musical charts of Billboard rankings. BTS' RM and aespa earn their respective achievement across Billboard chart lists dated June 8.

Unleashing his unfiltered and expectation-defying mindset, Kim Namjoon's latest solo project, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person,' is an introspective collection of 11 tracks. The '94 liner released his second solo album on May 24. And now, even Billboard is fanning the fire of his well-achieved stardom, reflecting several career-high feats across music charts.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Hitting one of the best milestones of his solo career thus far, the BTS leader's ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ debuted at No. 1 on this week's Top Rap Albums chart. After delivering a bazillion rap verses on an endless pantheon of BTS albums and his own solo songs, it was the BTS main rapper's second official full-length offering that earned him his first No.1 ranking on this chart throughout his entire solo path.

Also read | Super Junior's Heechul caught in NCT Haechan and Johnny's alleged sex scandal: Agency responds

That's not all. ‘Right Place, Wrong Person,' a considerable and consequential commercial hit, won him other new bests of his career, too. According to Billboard, RM's latest record also soared to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2022, his previous project, ‘Indigo’ also unlocked the doors to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 by gaining an even upper hand at No. 3.

Additionally, Namjoon peaked on the Alternative Digital Song Sales chart in 2017-18 at No. 2 after featuring on Fall Out Boy's ‘Champion.’ This time, two songs off his latest solo endeavour marked his second and third career entries, as ‘Heaven’ and ‘TT TT (Credit Roll)’ debuted at No. 2 and 3, respectively. ‘Heaven’ also took the No. 3 spot on the Rock Digital Song Sales, marking his second entry on the chart after ‘Champion.’

The list doesn't end there. Three songs off RM's album, ‘Nuts,’ ‘Groin,’ and ‘Domodachi’ ft Little Simz, made it to the World Digital Song Sales chart. These top-ranking tracks have now expanded his collection of career solo No. 1s as if he were collecting Pokemon. Prior to his 2024 No. 1 debut with ‘Nuts,’ RM swept the top spot of the World Digital Song Sales chart with ‘Winter Flower’ with Younha (2010), ‘Don’t' with eaeon (2021), ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger, Omega Sapienm bj wnjn and Mudd the Student (2022) and ‘Wild Flower’ with Youjeen (2022).

Other albums by K-pop artists securing big feats on Billboard this week

As the latest addition to the legendary series of compilation albums, ‘Now That’s What I Call K-pop' earned three Billboard rankings this week. With fans' spell-binding love taking over its sales, the brand-new collection of music debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Compilation Albums chart (for the week ending on June 1).

Also read | Lovely Runner solidifies buzzworthy reign for 5th week; The Player 2, Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale claim debut ranks

Moreover, the K-pop-phile addition also launched on the Top Album Sales chart at No. 17. Luminate reported the title sold 4,499 copies. On top of it all, it also traversed the World Albums chart and sat at No. 5 this past week. It features tracks from K-pop giants including, Seventeen, aespa, Stray Kids, TWICE and others.

K-pop albums ranked on the Billboard World Albums chart

@billboardcharts confirmed that aespa's first-full length ‘Armageddon’ debuted at No. 4 on the World Albums chart list dated June 8, earning the girl group its fifth consecutive Top 5 launch on the list.

The new week's figures also revealed how Tomorrow X Together's ‘minisode 3: TOMORROW’ held strong and soared as high as No. 2. Followed by Seventeen's best-of album, ‘17 is Right Here’ at No. 3, the chart witnessed some consistent winners.

NewJeans' ‘Get Up’ trailed behind aespa's latest album at No. 5, whereas HYBE's rookie girl group ILLIT sat at the No. 7 spot with their debut offering, ‘Super Real Me.’ Industry veterans BTS stuck to the Top 10 entries with their 2022 anthology album ‘Proof’ jumping to No. 8.

Stray Kids came in after BTS with ‘Rock-Star’ at No. 9. Le Sserafim rounded off K-pop rankings on the chart at No. 10, with their EP ‘Easy.’ Subsequently, Jimin's 'FACE',' Twice's ‘With You-th,’ Enhypen's ‘Orange Blood’ and Boynextdoor's ‘How?’ claimed the following four ranks at No. 11, 12, 13 and 14 on the World Albums chart.