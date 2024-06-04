Super Junior's Heechul caught in NCT Haechan and Johnny's alleged sex scandal: Agency responds

Haechan and Johnny, members of NCT, have found themselves in the middle of a scandal that has spread rapidly and attracted widespread media coverage. The boys are alleged to have slept with three Japanese girls who were reportedly both fans and cabaret hostesses in the Japanese nightlife scene. Now, Super Junior's Heechul has been dragged into the controversy. Super Junior's Heechul caught in NCT Haechan and Johnny's alleged sex scandal allegations: Singer responds

A picture shared by one of the women in question features Heechul, sparking speculation among fans about whether he played a role in bringing the girls and the NCT members together.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Super Junior’s Heechul linked to NCT members’ sex scandal

NCT's troubles deepen as what fans initially dismissed as a "witch hunt" has exploded into a national controversy. New evidence continues to surface, with more screenshots and photos being posted. Initially, blurry photos supposedly showed Haechan and Johnny in a hotel room with three women. Now, one of the women involved has posted yet another photo, which was meant to remain confidential but was leaked by a friend.

Also read: NCT's Haechan and Johnny accused of getting intimate with fans: Alleged hotel pics surface, NCTzens defend

The photo shows her at a drinking session, where she was unexpectedly joined by Super Junior's Heechul. The caption reads, “ Daebak! (Wow,) Heechul came, LOL.”

Super Junior’s Heechul responds

Watching the matter blow up on social media on June 4, SM Entertainment's senior K-pop idol Heechul responded to his alleged involvement in the NCT scandal. Heechul is famous for being very social, and fans speculate he might have had a role in this. A screenshot surfaced when a fan directly asked him, “Heechul, just what have you been doing in Japan?”

The K-pop idol immediately debunked the news, saying, “I've been keeping an eye on it anyway. I'm worried I'll cause an incident on Instagram again, so I've just been talking to the company. I'm going to give a brief statement here in case you guys will worry or be disappointed. I've never met any of our company's junior idols outside of work, nor have I had a meal or drinks with them. I don't even have their contact numbers.”

However, it seems that fans are sceptical, as his reply seems to suggest he was more focused on safeguarding the NCT members rather than admitting he had been drinking with the girls. “If it really wasn’t true, he would’ve acted up so much on Instagram calling people feminist b*tches, but seeing how he’s talking to the company, it’s probably true LOL,” a fan commented. They also questioned his statements, considering his typical tendency to speak out.

SM Entertainment denies

NCT's Johnny and Haechan's agency, SM Entertainment, issues official statement denying recent sex scandal rumors and confirms legal action against those spreading them. In a recent statement to K-media outlet, Tenasia, the agency said, “Currently, rumors surrounding Johnny and Haechan’s involvement with prostitution, drugs, and other indecent content are being reproduced and spread online. After verifying the facts, these allegations are not true at all, and [these rumors] are criminal acts that seriously defame our artists.” Read full below.

What’s happening with NCT’s Jhonny and Haechan

On June 3, several photos were posted by the now-suspended Twitter account @kira_ceo_main, which fans reported. The account posted screenshots of Japanese girls' social media updates, including pictures of hotel keys, a drinking table, and a possibly intimate gathering. There was also a screenshot of a conversation between a girl identified as Miu and Jhonny. , where they planned to meet. Interestingly, the date of the screenshot coincided with NCT's Japan tour. Miu was reportedly active in meeting celebrities and is said to be currently studying in Korea.