K-pop bop: NewJeans, Ateez, aespa, Stray Kids join star-studded lineup for K-Wave Concert Inkigayo; Full deets inside

Stars are aligning as K-pop fans brace themselves for another weekend filled with their favourite melodies that will make headlines on the global stage. The 2024 K-Wave Concert Inkigayo show, to be held on Saturday, June 2, 2024, will offer a uniting platform to numerous talents ready to share the stage and the spotlight. 2024 K-Wave Concert Inkigayo show will be held at Inspire Arena on June 2.

This year's K-Wave Concert will bring together spectacular combinations of South Korean performers under the roof of Incheon's revolutionary concert hall and curate a one-of-a-kind concertgoing experience at the Inspire Arena. For the exclusive live show, sponsored by Coca-Cola Creations, ATEEZ's Yunho, NewJeans' Haerin, and ZEROBASEONE's Han Yujin will join hands as the music show's MCs.

Their onstage chemistry is expected to produce an unforgettable dynamic. Taking the lead with his adept skills as a host who's helmed several stages before, Yunho will step up as the reliable pillar of this never-before-seen trio.

Meanwhile, Yujin will channel his newfound experience as one of SBS Inkigayo's currently active MCs. Alternatively, Haerin will try her hand at hosting for the first time since her debut with NewJeans in 2022.

Here's what we know about the upcoming musical showcase in South Korea:

2024 K-Wave Concert Inkigayo lineup

The star-studded performing lineup for the weekend concert has assembled a unique gathering of popular global artists and the hottest rookies in K-town.

From powerhouse performers, including aespa, ATEEZ, ITZY, Stray Kids, TREASURE, ONEUS and EXO's Suho, to rising stars NewJeans, NMIXX, Kep1er and indomitable rookie groups ZEROBASEONE, DXMON, ILLIT, MCND, NEXZ, TWS, UNIS and XG, a well-rounded roster will take Incheon's Inspire Arena by storm on Saturday.

Where to watch K-Wave Concert Inkigayo 2024?

According to media outlet Newsis, the K-Wave Concert Inkigayo will air a week later, on June 9, 2024, via the South Korean television channel SBS TV at 2:55 pm KST. Japanese fans may tune into the Amazon Prime Video ‘Channel K’.

In other news, ZEROBASEONE is also slated to perform at the June 8 Busan One Asia Festival. ILLIT and TWS will also attend the June 15-16 Weverse Con Festival in Incheon. Several music acts from the K-Wave Concert lineup will also be heading out to Japan for the two-day Show! Music Core concert on June 29 and June 30 this month.