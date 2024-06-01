Even without Taylor Swift, 2024 midyear top 10 tours gross is up 83%; Seventeen is the highest-ranking Asian act

2024 is merely crossing the midyear mark, but it's already proved to be a considerably king-sized year vis-a-vis the grosses of the concert industry, reflecting a staggering spike from last year's cumulative tally. Taylor Swift's omission from the Billboard Boxscore midyear point analysis is credited to her not reporting those grosses. Meanwhile, K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN made way for the 16th largest tour of the year so far.

According to Billboard Boxscore's midyear recap, the Top 10 tours of the year thus far have already racked up unprecedented collections, which have gone up 83% from last year's combined grosses. Billboard's analysis only takes into account global data voluntarily reported to Boxscore by promoters, venues and artists. What may strike one as a shocking plot twist in these revelations is that these numbers don't include Taylor Swift's sales information for the Eras Tour because the ‘Anti-Hero’ songstress didn't report those grosses. The pop diva played 26 shows across South America, Australia and Asia during the tally period.

Despite those missing figures, the 83% spike represents the top 10 tours, including talents like U2, Pink, Madonna, Coldplay and others, scoring total combined grosses surpassing $1.5 billion. Billboard Boxscore's midyear tally recorded data for these top 10 concert tours from October 1, 2023, to March 30, 2024.

The historic milestone for the concert industry also documented 8 out of the top 10 tours crossing the $100 million gross mark this year. However, only two tours (Elton John and Harry Styles) achieved this feat in last year's midpoint records.

As far as Billboard's genre breakdown is concerned, rock and pop dominated the list, with country tailing behind them.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour impact

The significantly startling fact here is that if Taylor Swift's Eras Tour records were to be included in the midpoint analysis, being cognisant of the reality that her shows have already concocted the highest-grossing tour of all time, the numbers would have skyrocketed off the roof. According to Pollstar's estimations, The Eras Tour is the first concert series to eclipse the $1 billion mark in total gross. Moreover, Swift's tour achieved this milestone in December 2023, while her world tour schedule is far from over.

Not only Taylor Swift, but even Beyonce led the concert landscape with her Renaissance shows, leaving Pollstar with no choice but to declare 2023 the “historic golden age” for such tours.

Top tours of 2024 (so far)

Irish rock band U2 led the chart period. During this time, the group performed 38 shows and grossed $231.6 million from the Las Vegas Sphere residency alone.

Next up, Pink and Madonna are the second and third-highest-grossing acts, respectively. While the former amassed $196 million from 42 shows, the latter secured $190.6 million from 67 dates of her 80-day Celebration Tour during that chart period.

Here's the complete list of the Top 10 tours recorded during the 6 months:

Artist Gross (shows) 1. U2 $231.6 million - 38 shows 2. Pink $196 million - 42 shows 3. Madonna $190.6 million - 67 shows 4. Luis Miguel $165.6 million 5. Coldplay $143.2 million 6. RBD $140.4 million 7. Depeche Mode $117.7 million 8. Eagles $114.9 million 9. Travis Scott $92.9 million 10. Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin $92.9 million

K-pop groups on Billboard's Boxscore midyear recap 2024

The 13-member South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN earned the top rank among K-pop tours as the act's reported concerted welcomed 552k fans, grossing $67.5 million from 13 shows in 5 Asian countries. Overall, the ‘Maestro’ hitmaker ranked the 16th largest tour, taking the cake as the highest-ranking Asian presence on the chart.

Seventeen's label-mates under the multi-label system of HYBE Corporation, ENHYPEN, was the overall 34th biggest tour at the midyear point. The K-pop septet grossed $35.5 million from 18 reported shows, with 198k attendees.

Lastly, girl group TWICE, formed and managed by JYP Entertainment, was the only Asian female act to rank on the chart. The nonet earned the 46th spot on the ranking tally upon bringing in 220k fans and grossing $24.2 million from only five reported shows.