Seventeen's Jeonghan x Wonwoo subunit debut, Everglow 5th, Riize 1st mini and other June 2024 K-pop releases confirmed

While treading May's final week path, announcements for upcoming June K-pop comebacks are already swirling on the internet. With numerous debuts slated to hit the music industry, layered with the tasteful uniqueness of each artist's raw talent, you can't afford to miss out on these musical releases. Seventeen's new sub-unit, featuring a unique collaboration between Jeonghan and Wonwoo, will debut on June 17, the same day that RIIZE members release their first mini-album. Meanwhile, Everglow will come back with their 5th single album on June 10.

Promising an instant serotonin boost, several fan-favourite artists and rising rookies will own the music space in June 2024. From girl groups BADVILLAIN and I:mond joining K-music veterans to several groups kicking off their Japanese debuts, the forthcoming month has a cure for everyone's blues. Multiple sub-units of NCT will be putting out music in some form, whereas Seventeen members Jeonghan and Wonwoo will flaunt their one-of-a-kind chemistry upon their sub-unit's launch.

Soloists Nayeon (Twice), Sunmi, Kim Jaejoong, Kwon Eunbi and others will also join in the fun with their anticipated comebacks soon. Here are all the new musical chapters ready to break free in June:

Kpop comebacks of June 2024

June 3

AKMU - 3rd mini-album ‘Love Episode’

Kep1er - 1st full-length album ‘Kep1going On’

WayV - 5th mini-album ‘Give Me That’

Xdinary Heroes - digital single ‘Open beta v6.1’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

BADVILLAIN debut (girl group) - 1st single album, ‘Overstep’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

I:mond debut (girl group) - 1st single ‘We Are Gravity’ (Time: 12 pm KST)

June 5

Victon's Han Seung Woo (solo comeback) - 1st single album ‘Scene’

NCT Dream - 2nd Japan single ‘Moonlight’

June 6

GHOST9 - 1st digital single ‘Awesome Day’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

June 7

One Pact - 1st single album ‘PARADOXX’

June 9

Infinite - digital single ‘Flower’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

June 10

Everglow - 5th single album ‘Zombie’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

cignature - 5th mini-album ‘Sweetie but Saltie’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

June 12

Trendz - 4th single album ‘Dreamlike’

June 13

Sunmi - ‘Ballon in Love’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

June 14

Twice's Nayeon (solo comeback) - 2nd mini album ‘NA’ (Time: 1 pm KST)

June 17

Riize - 1st mini-album ‘Riizing’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

Seventeen sub-unit debut: Jeonghan X Wonwoo - 1st single album ‘This Man’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

Primrose - 1st single album ‘Revival’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

EVNNE - 3rd mini-album ‘Ride or Die’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

June 19

LUN8 - 1st Japan single ‘Evergreen’

Fantasy Boys - Japan debut mini-album ‘Make a Fantasy’

June 21

NewJeans Japanese debut with double single

June 24

TWS - ‘Our Memories: Now’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

June 26

NCT Wish - 2nd Japan single ‘Songbird’

Undated Kpop comebacks June 2024

Kim Jaejoong is set to release a full-length album in June, commemorating the 20th anniversary of his debut.

Kwon Eunbi is reportedly ready to make her comeback with a new album in mid-June.

Girl group Candy Shop will make its June comeback, introducing a new member to the lineup - Julia. She'll be joining the group after Yuina went on hiatus due to health reasons in May.

Blackpink's Jennie is reportedly preparing for a solo comeback in June. Once confirmed, it will be her first comeback since she launched her label OA (Odd Atelier) in 2023.

fromis_9

SF9's Hwiyoung may make his first solo comeback in mid-June as well.

Woo!ah!

Chuu solo comeback

(This is a developing story. More announcements will be updated on the go.)