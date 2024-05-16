200: NCT's Mark web-slings as your love-struck friendly neighbourhood rockstar ahead of solo debut

Iron Man may love you 3000, but NCT's Mark Lee, aka the newest web-slinger in town, has reset his “rockstar romanticism” at 200, ahead of his debut album slated to come out next year. NCT's Mark Lee in his latest solo music video, 200.(SMTOWN)

After setting the soul-searching mood with his previous solo track, Child, followed up by an eccentric soundscape fused with an inside fandom joke in Golden Hour, Mark Lee dropped his highly anticipated single 200 on Thursday, May 16, at 2:30 pm KST.

For his brand-new solo project, the iconic member of the ever-evolving K-pop group from SM Entertainment sampled Olmos' North Star. Actively contributing to the song's lyricism and arrangement, Mark once again inspired his track with the signature 2000s sound that's been closely associated with his previous works.

Watch NCT Mark's 200 music video

Diving headfirst into another “canon event”, i.e. fan-inspired theory, the' 99-born all-round performer finally assumed the beloved mantle of the Marvel web-crawler. Slinging into action on the animated side of things, Mark’s rock-infused love track soon takes unexpected turns as the rockstar jumps into Spider-Man's shoes.

200's soft 2000s vibe collaborates with Mark's spirited rap, drum sounds and synth bass to make way for a charming melody that instantly synonymously reminds you of the artist's persona.

While 200 delves into Mark's innate rockstar identity, its accompanying track, 200 (Minhyung's version), again dives into a more retrospective, bittersweet and heart-tugging acoustic reimagination that adds more emotional depth to the star's thoughtful and heartening expression.

As foregrounded in the press release, the latter version will likely affect fans more profoundly when listened to at night.

Mark's promise to expand his musical prowess in his February 2025 official solo debut album has been set in stone, with confirmations rolling out from his agency. Until then, fans may enjoy the sneak peeks of his Spider-Man-inspired comic strips released ahead of the track's premiere. For now, MarkFs (his fans) may savour a restful night's sleep knowing that Spider-Mark is officially here to stay.

The multi-hyphenate performer has actively been a member of several NCT sub-units since the group's debut in 2016. While helming explosive rap verses in NCT 127 and delivering hard-hitting dance breaks across platforms, he's also NCT Dream's leader who often dabbles in tuneful harmonies as a sub-vocalist. His other iconic side hustles also include reminding passengers of Korean Air to “Enjoy Your Flight” as a member of SM Entertainment's supergroup SuperM.