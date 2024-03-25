NCT Dream's live-action Fruit Ninja MV crushes gloomy defeat to make a mature victory ‘Smoothie’ | Watch

SM Entertainment's NCT Dream has adorned a youthful visage since the septet's debut in 2016. However, with the grand K-pop group's expansion through its sixth and final sub-unit NCT Wish in 2023, the once youngest unit, 7Dream, has received a senior post in the grand scheme of things. Reflecting that same coming-of-age twist, treading towards a more mature stance, the septet released its first album in eight months, Dream()Scape. As the fifth mini album offering, the latest release contains six tracks, including the leading single, Smoothie. NCT Dream Smoothie MV dropped on March 25. It serves as the leading visual for the group's new album, Dream()Scape.(SMTOWN)

The title track's music video came along with the Dream()scape album drop on March 25, following up the group's third full-length album, ISTJ. Turning away from NCT Dream's effervescent and passionately bright musical colours, the new album marks the advent of a darker, more deep-sounding side of their discography.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

NCT Dream Smoothie music video

Also read | Korean idols dating dilemma and price of perfection: Why can't fans stand it?

Sporting a hip-hop sound with 808 bass and snare rhythm, Smoothie's whispery chorus makes for an addictive listening experience. The video takes a dark route, with the ending result churning out a black smoothie, diverging from the group's more colourful blast as witnessed in previous videos like Hello Future, ISTJ, Beatbox and more.

The black Smoothie represents the unit's symbolic journey of crushing negativity and other setbacks into an end product, which they can devour and rise above. Previously teased concept photo visuals of the new album also lent a look at the members' wounded feet, highlighting their “hidden pain” that otherwise goes unnoticed as their bright outlooks seemingly take centre stage. In that sense, the album's musical message extends a universal metaphor for all human afflictions that are often overlooked.

Also read | NCT's leader Taeyong, 1st member from K-pop band to begin military service, confirms enlistment date

Just as much the Smoothie MV works towards challenging widespread criticism bashing the group, and ultimately destroying all the negative feedback, the group's musical sound has intensified, too.

NCT Dream will soon kick off their third world tour, The Dream Show 3, starting on May 2 with their three-night Seoul concerts. Dream()scape consists of five other tracks - icantfeelanything, BOX, Carat Cake, Unknown and Breathing. Each of these is a mouthpiece for the band's worries and a testament to the members' (Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung) dedicated labour.