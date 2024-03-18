NCT's leader Taeyong, 1st member from K-pop band to begin military service, confirms enlistment date

It's finally NCT members' time to depart for their mandatory military services. Setting the tone for the rest, the K-pop boy group's leader, Taeyong, will be the first one to take off next month. The grand music band's South Korean label, SM Entertainment, released the official statement regarding the Shalala hitmaker's enlistment on March 18, 2024. NCT Taeyong held his first solo concert in Seoul in February 2024. He will be heading off for his mandatory military service on April 15, 2024. (Taeyong's Instagram (taeoxo_nct))

According to SM's announcement, Taeyong is all set to enlist in the Navy as an active duty soldier on April 15. His enlistment procedure will be carried out privately, without any public displays. The entertainment label is going ahead with the line of action in order to facilitate the adept performer's entrance into the recruit training centre smoothly. The officials have urged fans to follow through accordingly to avoid any congestion or safety issues on site.

“Please show continued support and love until the day Taeyong diligently completes his mandatory service and returns in good health,” the statement concluded.

NCT Taeyong's enlistment announcement

NCT's leader also addressed the issue by sharing a personally hand-written letter on the fan platform Weverse. He extended gratitude to his bandmates and embraced his fans for accompanying him through his meaningful artistic journey so far. He promised to do his best and return as a better version of himself.

About Lee Taeyong

The 28-year-old artist doesn't merely helm the leadership mantle for the NCT's grand gathering. His rapping and dancing chops are widely recognised in the K-pop industry. In addition to making indispensable contributions to NCT's Seoul-based sub-unit NCT 127, he's also a member of SM's supergroup SuperM. Making his official solo debut in June 2023, Taeyong shot to higher posts of success with his first mini album, Shalala, which also made him the first NCT member to officially branch out as a soloist.

Taeyong's letter before enlistment:

Before departing for his impending Navy band duties, he released his second extended play, Tap, on February 26. The fully co-written album by Taeyong ranked atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 33 regions across the world, including the US. Almost as if a farewell present to his fans, Lee Taeyong even opened his first solo concert, TY Track, in February.