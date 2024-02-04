NCT Ten, Cha Eun Woo's solo debuts and other Kpop comebacks of February 2024

The new calendar of Kpop comeback of February 2024 has packed in a promising roster of exciting musical releases. This list will especially appeal to soloist enthusiasts. From scheduled solo debuts of NCT's Ten and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, to MAMAMOO's Moon Byul, and IU returning with big releases, K-pop fans will be showered with endless hits. NCT Ten and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo will be making their solo debuts in February 2024. (Instagram)

Additionally, it's a particularly good month of music for NCT fans, as the boy group's very own leader Taeyong is also rumored to comeback with a new album. On top of that, NCT WISH, previously labelled NCT NEW TEAM is all set to establish its hold as rookies of the new year to watch out for. Several Japanese singles and albums from K-pop favourites are also on the way.

Girl groups TWICE, Billlie, LE SSERAFIM also surprises planned for their respective fanbases. And the group that never tires or stops from producing new content altogether, ATEEZ will be delivering another melody as well. Here's a concise Kpop comebacks February 2024 calendar.

Kpop comebacks of February 2024

February 1

BABYMONSTER - ‘Stuck in the Middle’ Pre-release single

February 2

tripleS - ‘4study 4 work 4inst Vol 1’ album

Time: 6 pm KST

February 3

Super Junior LSS - single ‘C’MON'

Time: 12 pm KST

Ryeowook of Super Junior - Single album ‘Into My Playlist Pt 12’

February 4

YOUNG POSSE - Digital single ‘YOUNG POSSE UP’

Time: 6 pm KST

February 5

P1Harmony - Digital album release ‘1st Album Killin It’

Time: 6 pm KST

EPEX - ‘Graduation Day’ track pre-release

Time: 6 pm KST

February 7

P1Harmony - Physical album release ‘1st Album Killin It’

Billlie - Japan 1st mini album ‘Knock-on Effect’

YENA - Japan 2nd single ‘DNA’

February 13

NCT Ten solo debut - 1st mini album ‘TEN’

February 14

The Wind - 2nd mini album, ‘Our : YouthTeen’

MIRAE - 1st Japan mini album ‘RUNNING UP’

WEi - Japan 2nd mini album ‘WAVE’ (Time: 12 pm JST)

February 15

Cha Eun Woo solo debut - 1st mini album ‘ENTITY’

n.SSign - 2nd mini album ‘Happy &’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

February 19

LE SSERAFIM - 3rd mini album ‘EASY’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

February 20

IU - 6th mini album ‘The Winning' (Time: 6 pm KST)

Moon Byul of MAMAMOO - 1st full album ‘Starlit of Muse’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

TRI.BE - 4th single ‘Diamond’ (Time: 12 pm KST)

February 21

GOT7 Yugyeom - 1st album ‘TRUST ME’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

TREASURE - Japan 3rd mini album ‘REBOOT JP Special Selection’

February 23

TWICE - 13th mini album ‘With YOU-th’ (Time: 2pm KST)

February 26

NCT Taeyong - rumored untitled album

CRAVITY - 7th mini album ‘EVERSHINE’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

PLAVE - 2nd mini album ‘ASTERUM : 134-1’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

February 28

NCT WISH

ATEEZ - Japan 3rd single ‘ NOT OKAY’