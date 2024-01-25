Korean rapper Taeyong's TY Track Concert's dates announced, fans go gaga over the much-awaited news

NCT Taeyong's first solo concert to be held in Seoul this February. (Taeyong's Instagram (taeoxo_nct))

Korean rapper Taeyong's entertainment label dropped the exciting news about his first solo concert on January 25. The new update on NCT’s SNS platforms has revealed the dates for the forthcoming music extravaganza. In 2023, the Long Flight singer delivered his solo debut album SHALALA. Thus, making way for brand new hits and his maverick identity's revelation on a bigger platform.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

As for the new year, his upcoming venture marks his return to the same front. South Korean media sources like Newsen have reported that he will be releasing his second solo album on February 26. Although the EP is still in production, Taeyong's company has gone ahead to officially revealing the details of his first solo concert. It is slated to take place at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul.

TY Track Concert Dates

The two-day concert will be held on February 24 at 6 PM KST and February 25 at 4 PM KST. K-pop enthusiasts can expect a totally new side to the NCT 127-member being unveiled at this highly anticipated event of the year, that many fans have been waiting for all these years.

The concert’s title particularly holds a soft spot in the hearts of his fans. The line “TY Track” is an iconic catchphrase used by NCT Taeyong in Be Natural, a 2014 song for which he collaborated with Red Velvet. Later in 2022, he used the same phrase to launch his personal YouTube channel, where he released many performance and choreography videos.

Fans React to 2024 Taeyong Concert TY Track

After SM Entertainment’s glorious news flash, Taeyong’s fans failed to hide their excitement. Instantly taking over X (formerly Twitter) trends, they left trails of messages like, “TY TRACK IS BACK!”, “Finally Taeyong’s solo concert. I’m so so proud of Taeyong and can’t wait to be there”, “Taeyong soloist is back” and more. And of course, NCT-member Haechan, a fellow TY Track enthusiast, too left a video message sharing his excitement with the world.

Lee Taeyong is an exemplary artist, who’s the leader of NCT. He has also been performing as an indispensable member of its sub-units NCT 127 and NCT U since 2016. Additionally, he even joined as a member of SM Entertainment’s supergroup SuperM in 2019.