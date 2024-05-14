Meek Mill drags 50 Cent for mocking Diddy's son King Combs over diss track ‘Pick A Side’

50 Cent has been vocally going off about Bad Boy rapper Diddy on his social media since sexual assault allegations against the latter emerged. Fuelling their decades-long feud, the Power producer even alleged that he was up for working out a documentary on the embattled hip-hop figure, titled ‘Diddy Do It?’ The hip-hop war took an unpleasant turn when Diddy's son, Christian “King” Combs, dropped his diss track Pick A Side on Sunday, targeting several names and attacking his father. Meek Mill bashes 50 Cent for beefing with Diddy's son, Christian "King" Combs.

Hearing the sour words aimed at him, The Massacre album-maker extended his beef with Diddy to his son. However, though away on vacation, Meek Mill quickly noticed what had transpired in this raging war of words. He promptly bashed 50 for beefing with Diddy's son.

Hopping on X/Twitter, Mill got personal and dragged 50 for mocking King Combs: "Because your federal the street n***as in Queens know that why you tryna pick on a lil boy … your own son hate your guts lol. I’m so grateful to be on a island with my son and his friends on his bday .. don’t follow these guys they miserable lives be terrible.” (This tweet now appears to have been deleted)

The Philly rapper's post quoted one of 50's previous tweets on the platform, which read: “Now why would you say some shit like this 🤦when you know the FEDS are investigating. IS YOU STUPID OR IS YOU DUMB? LOL.”

Mill's rant didn't end there. In several other (now-deleted) tweets, he shared videos of himself blissfully enjoying his son's company during his time away, simultaneously calling out rappers like 50 Cent for “online beefing with kids.” He accused these certain rappers of “holding the culture back fr old hating manipulation.”

In a different all-caps tirade, Meek questioned the involved parties' motives for calling out each other in the most abrasive ways possible. “Tearing yall folks down all yall can do,” Mill continued.

Meek Mill vs 50 Cent begins

Soon after, 50 Cent probably caught heed of the latest developments against him and responded to Mill. Taking a dig at his last project, 50 alleged that it sold only 6,000 copies.

He wrote online: “You sold 6k copies your last project, you should not be on Vacation. Still chasing the dream or embracing the nightmare. Standing by your man, that I respect!”

Mill didn't stay mum either. He picked up on Cent's words and slammed his claims, stating that his last project sold 90,000 copies. He wrote, “My last project sold 90k first week expensive pain …Ross did that last cd for fun to let me out my contact cause we rich and have some type of history! It’s different lol i don’t even know how Cuban was talking to you ya swag is extremely wack!”

Also addressing 50's claims about standing by Diddy, Mill affirmed that he would back his fellow music industry mates' children because he grew up without a father.

Neither of these tweets from Meek Mill can be recovered on X/Twitter anymore.

What did 50 Cent say about King Combs?

Slamming King Combs, Curtis James previously responded across social media platforms. Posting a picture of the Combs father-son duo, the Power creator shared the same rant on Instagram and X/Twitter.

“I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record. I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids 😳because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac 🤷🏽‍♂️ LOL,” the In da Club rapper wrote.