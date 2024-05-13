Childish Gambino surprises fans with new album ‘Atavista’, announces ‘The New World Tour’

As promised, Childish Gambino/Donald Glover has finally dropped his highly anticipated new music. Ironically, the one-of-a-kind multi-hyphenate artist's new musical era begun by closing the doors on an old one. US musician and actor Donald Glover arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)

The This is America crooner released two brand-new tracks as part of his latest project Atavista, which is a re-interpretation of his 2020 LP 3.15.20. Teasing the “all new Childish Gambino album” coming out this summer, he wrote on X/Twitter earlier today: "ATAVISTA is streaming now. this album is the finished version of "3.15.20", the album i put out 4 years ago. there's a special vinyl coming soon w/ visuals for each song."

In addition to putting out the original tracks from the 3.15.20 LP, his latest record also revealed two new tracks - Atavista and Human Sacrifice. The surprise album premiere that blessed his fans by dropping out of nowhere came along with the a video for Little Foot Big Foot feat. Young Nudy, originally titled 35.31.

Childish Gambino final album

Recently on his Gilga Radio show, Gambino teased two new tracks (yet to release), which will feature Kid Cudi and Kanye West. Per his claims, the singer is set to release the “final Childish Gambino album – soundtrack for the fans,” soon after the release of Atavista.

Atavista tracklist: 11 songs

Atavista

Algorythm

Time ft Ariana Grande

Psilocybae (Millennial Love) ft 21 Savage, Ink and Kadhja Bonet

To Be Hunted

Sweet Thang ft Summer Walker

Little Foot Big Foot ft Young Nudy

Why Go To The Party

Human Sacrifice

The Violence

Final Church

Childish Gambino world tour news

The happy series of good news for Childish Gambino fans didn't end there. The Community star also dropped the curtain on the announcement of his long-promised world tour. Fans last saw him on tour in 2019 for the This is America tour. The new global concert series will have him first set foot in North America for 33 shows, beginning in Oklahoma City on August 11, 2024.

After wrapping up the North American leg of the tour, he will move on to the European dates on October 31, kicking off his concerts in Lyon, France. The European leg of the tour will fit a total of 18 stops before he treks to Australia and New Zealand later in early 2025.

Willow will accompany him for the North American dates, whereas Ghanaian American singer Amaarae will join him in the UK.

2024 Childish Gambino world tour dates

Tickets for Gambino's tour will go on sale for the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 am local time. Check here for more details: https://thenewworldtour.com/

Childish Gambino The New World Tour 2024 dates.

North American 2024 The New World Tour dates

August 11 - Oklahoma City, OK

August 12 - Kansas City, MO

August 14 - Milwaukee, WI

August 15 - Columbus, OH

August 17 - Detroit, MI

August 18 - Toronto, ON

August 20 - Pittsburgh, PA

August 21 - Philadelphia, PA

August 23 - Boston, MA

August 24 - Uncasville, CT

August 26 - Brooklyn, NY

August 27 - Brooklyn, NY

August 29 - Washington, DC

August 30 - Raleigh, NC

September 1 - Nashville, TN

September 2 - Atlanta, GA

September 4 - Tampa, FL

September 5 - Sunrise, FL

September 7 - New Orleans, LA

September 8 - Houston, TX

September 10 - Austin, TX

September 11 - Dallas, TX

September 13 - Denver, CO

September 14 - Salt Lake City, UT

September 16 - Phoenix, AZ

September 18 - Los Angeles, CA

September 19 - Los Angeles, CA

September 21 - San Francisco, CA

September 23 - Vancouver, BC

September 24 - Portland, OR

September 25 - Seattle, WA

September 27 - Calgary, AB

September 29 - Edmonton, AB

October 2 - Saint Paul, MN

October 3 - Chicago, IL

Europe/UK 2024 The New World Tour dates

October 31 - Lyon, FR

November 2 - Milan, IT

November 4 - Cologne, DE

November 6 - Hamburg, DE

November 8 - Oslo, NO

November 10 - Copenhagen, DK

November 12 - Prague, CZ

November 13 - Berlin, DE

November 19 - Paris, FR

November 21 - Munich, DE

November 23 - Brussels, BE

November 24 - Amsterdam, NL

November 26 - Manchester, UK

November 28 - Glasglow, UK

November 30 - London, UK

December 1 - London, UK

December 3 - Birmingham, UK

December 5 - Dublin, IE

Australia 2024 The New World Tour dates

January 28 - Auckland, NZ

February 1 - Brisbane, QLD

February 4 - Sydney, NSW

February 7 - Melbourne, VIC

February 11 - Perth, WA

This is a developing story. Please check back for complete list of tour dates.