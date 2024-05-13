Aespa goes ‘Supernova’ with sonic AI-themed music video for 1st full-length album | Watch

aespa “is like some kind of Supernova,” and the K-pop quartet's latest music video for their upcoming first full-length album has once again consolidated their sonic presence in the industry. On Monday, May 13, the SM Entertainment girl group pre-leased the Supernova music video ahead of their forthcoming album comeback with Armageddon on April 27. aespa's Supernova MV photo. (SM Entertainment)

Akin to the lead single's title, the new aespa music video packs in heavy kicks and explosive bass despite its minimalist musical strengths and accompanying synth melody. As the song takes a step away from the group's usual soundscape, it may not emerge as a favourable tune to some listeners. Despite some perceived negative reactions, the new song's sound and video visuals align with the group's bombastic signature concept of attempting to break out of a boxed typecast with each comeback.

Watch the aespa Supernova MV

The quartet's ever-pleasing glam display softens the blow of jarring transitions that are further accentuated in AI-themed sequences of the video. The new visually mindboggling concept takes you by surprise while simultaneously fittingly fleshing out aespa's digitally-powered hyperpop identity that has stayed consistent since the members' debut in 2020.

The long-time SM Entertainment collaborator and hit producer Kenzie participated in the dance track's composition and lyric-writing process.

aespa Armageddon tracklist

Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning's upcoming May 27 album is the group's full-length musical offering that consists of 10 songs:

Supernova (1st lead single of the double-title track album)

Armageddon (2nd lead single of the double-title track album)

Set The Tone

Mine

Licorice

Bahama

Long Chat

Prologue

Live My Life

Melody

According to SM Entertainment's previously announced comebacks of 2024, aespa-associated virtual naevis personas are also set to make their debut in the second half of the year. The four-member girl group will reportedly again embark on a new series of concerts after completing their first world tour last year.