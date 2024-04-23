Ateez, aespa, Stray Kids, EXO's DO and others confirm Kpop comebacks of May 2024

Amid the ongoing April chapter of musical debuts and numerous K-pop comebacks, an endless spell of upcoming May releases has already been announced. Overloaded with frolics of tuneful harmonies, the next month's melodious chapter is shaping up to be a promising lineup of a vast array of artists serving their multifaceted results of creativity. Ateez and aespa will be releasing new albums in May 2024.

Among the few confirmed K-pop debuts of May 2024, Shinwha Entertainment's girl group NEXTU and NewWays Company's boy group ASC2NT will be introducing themselves to the industry. Much-loved music acts, including Stray Kids, Ateez, NewJeans, aespa, Kep1er, Itzy and others will drop different formats of musical releases. Soloists EXO's DO, BTOB's Sungjae, Soojin and many more will be stealing the spotlight and proving their artistic abilities yet again.

More releases are expected to be announced as we pass the last week of April.

Kpop comebacks of May 2024

May 1

YOUNITE - 6th mini-album ‘Another’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

May 2

HyunA - EP ‘Attitude’

TOZ - Korea 1st mini-album ‘TO my new friends’ (Time: 12 pm KST)

Fantasy Boys - 3rd mini-album ‘Make Sunshine’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

E'LAST - The 1st album ‘Everlasting’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

KINO - 1st EP ‘If This is Love, I Want a Refund’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

May 3

Hyunjun - single album ‘Backseat’ (Time: 12 pm KST)

May 4

Eastshine - Digital single ‘Heartthrob’ (Time: 12 pm KST)

May 6

Daychild - 1st single album ‘illumination’

May 7

EXO's DO / Doh Kyung Soo - 3rd mini-album ‘Blossom’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

ASC2NT debut - 1st single album ‘Expecting Tomorrow’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

May 8

Kep1er - Japan 1st album ‘Kep1going’

tripleS (full 24-member group comeback) - ‘ASSEMBLE24’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

Kim Jae Hwan - 7th mini-album ‘I Adore’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

&TEAM 1st single ‘Samidare’ (Time: 12 am JST)

Baekho & Bigone - Collab single ‘Love or Die’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

May 9

CMDM - 1st Japan single album ‘Back to the Future’

Leo

May 10

Stray Kids - Digital single ‘Lose My Breath ft. Charlie Puth' (Time: 1 pm KST)

May 13

Zerobaseone - 3rd mini-album ‘You had me at HELLO’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

May 14

WHIB - 2nd single album

May 15

ITZY - Japan 3rd single - ‘Algorhythm’

May 20

NEXTU debut - Single album

May 21

XG - 5th single ‘Woke Up’

May 24

NewJeans - Double single ‘How Sweet’

May 27

aespa - 1st full album ‘Armageddon’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

May 31

ARTMS - 1st full album ‘Dall’

ATEEZ - 10th mini-album ‘Golden Hour: Part 1’ (Time: 1 pm KST)

Undated Kpop comebacks May 2024

Yook Sungjae / BTOB Sungjae's solo comeback

Soojin solo comeback (former (G)I-DLE member)

DXMON

ONEUS

fromis_9

(This is a developing story. More announcements will be updated on the go.)