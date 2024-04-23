 Ateez, aespa, Stray Kids, EXO's DO and others confirm Kpop comebacks of May 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ateez, aespa, Stray Kids, EXO's DO and others confirm Kpop comebacks of May 2024

ByAshima Grover
Apr 23, 2024 03:16 PM IST

Thus far, a diverse range of new K-pop comebacks have been announced for May 2024, featuring album releases from Ateez, aespa, NewJeans, EXO's DO and others.

Amid the ongoing April chapter of musical debuts and numerous K-pop comebacks, an endless spell of upcoming May releases has already been announced. Overloaded with frolics of tuneful harmonies, the next month's melodious chapter is shaping up to be a promising lineup of a vast array of artists serving their multifaceted results of creativity.

Ateez and aespa will be releasing new albums in May 2024.
Ateez and aespa will be releasing new albums in May 2024.

Among the few confirmed K-pop debuts of May 2024, Shinwha Entertainment's girl group NEXTU and NewWays Company's boy group ASC2NT will be introducing themselves to the industry. Much-loved music acts, including Stray Kids, Ateez, NewJeans, aespa, Kep1er, Itzy and others will drop different formats of musical releases. Soloists EXO's DO, BTOB's Sungjae, Soojin and many more will be stealing the spotlight and proving their artistic abilities yet again.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

More releases are expected to be announced as we pass the last week of April.

Kpop comebacks of May 2024

May 1

  • YOUNITE - 6th mini-album ‘Another’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

May 2

  • HyunA - EP ‘Attitude’
  • TOZ - Korea 1st mini-album ‘TO my new friends’ (Time: 12 pm KST)
  • Fantasy Boys - 3rd mini-album ‘Make Sunshine’ (Time: 6 pm KST)
  • E'LAST - The 1st album ‘Everlasting’ (Time: 6 pm KST)
  • KINO - 1st EP ‘If This is Love, I Want a Refund’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

May 3

  • Hyunjun - single album ‘Backseat’ (Time: 12 pm KST)

Also read | ILLIT's controversial foundation, Min Hee Jin-HYBE feud and other ill-fated K-pop girl group updates of April 22

May 4

  • Eastshine - Digital single ‘Heartthrob’ (Time: 12 pm KST)

May 6

  • Daychild - 1st single album ‘illumination’

May 7

  • EXO's DO / Doh Kyung Soo - 3rd mini-album ‘Blossom’ (Time: 6 pm KST)
  • ASC2NT debut - 1st single album ‘Expecting Tomorrow’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

May 8

  • Kep1er - Japan 1st album ‘Kep1going’
  • tripleS (full 24-member group comeback) - ‘ASSEMBLE24’ (Time: 6 pm KST)
  • Kim Jae Hwan - 7th mini-album ‘I Adore’ (Time: 6 pm KST)
  • &TEAM 1st single ‘Samidare’ (Time: 12 am JST)
  • Baekho & Bigone - Collab single ‘Love or Die’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

May 9

  • CMDM - 1st Japan single album ‘Back to the Future’
  • Leo

May 10

  • Stray Kids - Digital single ‘Lose My Breath ft. Charlie Puth' (Time: 1 pm KST)

May 13

  • Zerobaseone - 3rd mini-album ‘You had me at HELLO’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

May 14

  • WHIB - 2nd single album

May 15

  • ITZY - Japan 3rd single - ‘Algorhythm’

May 20

  • NEXTU debut - Single album

May 21

  • XG - 5th single ‘Woke Up’

May 24

  • NewJeans - Double single ‘How Sweet’

Also read | Furious BTS Army demand K-media to apologise for claims of who ‘built up’ HYBE

May 27

  • aespa - 1st full album ‘Armageddon’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

May 31

  • ARTMS - 1st full album ‘Dall’
  • ATEEZ - 10th mini-album ‘Golden Hour: Part 1’ (Time: 1 pm KST)

Undated Kpop comebacks May 2024

  • Yook Sungjae / BTOB Sungjae's solo comeback
  • Soojin solo comeback (former (G)I-DLE member)
  • DXMON
  • ONEUS
  • fromis_9

(This is a developing story. More announcements will be updated on the go.)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Ateez, aespa, Stray Kids, EXO's DO and others confirm Kpop comebacks of May 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On