ILLIT's controversial foundation, Min Hee Jin-HYBE feud and other ill-fated K-pop girl group updates of April 22

SM Entertainment's aespa may musically bring down an ‘Armageddon’ this May. However, some other K-pop girl groups and all the buzz associated with their names witnessed an actual day of reckoning on Monday, April 22. ILLIT's recent March debut in the industry has primarily caught K-pop enthusiasts' eye due to the striking resemblance of their concepts, music video, style, and choreography with NewJeans' identity. (Instagram)

From Cherry Bullet group activities rounding up their final arc, BBGirls embarking on a new journey - but with an unprecedented twist, to HYBE’s reputation being embroiled in multiple hot messes, here’s what unfolded in the K-pop girl group chapters.

April 22, 2024: Accursed day for K-pop girl groups

1. ILLIT fandom name controversy

Despite its very recent debut in March, HYBE’s brand-new five-member girl group ILLIT, formed by Belift Lab through the 2023 audition survival series R U Next?, is already shrouded in several controversies. While the group’s conceptual identity has incited an internal conflict with HYBE’s multi-label system, ILLIT’s fandom name inception roused a whole new dispute with Blackpink Lisa’s fandom.

On April 21, the rookie girl held a Weverse live session to announce their fandom name as ‘LILLY,’ highlighting the essence of “unchanging love.” The ensuing responses to the revelation were neither in the group’s favour nor positively impacting the company. K-pop fans banded together, treating HYBE and the group with pointed backlash.

Within less than a day of the fandom name’s announcement, the HYBE subsidiary retracted its decision, claiming that a new fan club title would be revisited and revealed later. The “various concerns” impacting this decision were emerging fury-laden accusations against HYBE, calling out the label for “stealing” the fandom name of Blackpink’s Lisa.

Fans of the versatile soloist dropped heavy fire since Lisa’s fans have been addressing Lillies/Lilies for years on end. Even though the fans weren’t officially equipped with the club identity, Lisa had previously warmly acknowledged the globally known name for her fans, too.

2. ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin-HYBE caught in a crossfire: NewJeans-ILLIT plagiarism allegations

The multi-label regime of HYBE Corporation has been endangered as one particular successful branch of the system is scheming its own vision beyond the predetermined hierarchy.

On April 22, Korean media reports focused on HYBE initiating an audit of its subsidiary, ADOR, home to NewJeans.

The K-pop giant, now a member of the ‘Big 4’ companies, called a shareholder meeting into session, demanding ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin’s resignation. The abrupt and rash switch in motion is attributed to concerns about the creative director supposedly seeking to usurp the chain of command. HYBE is the primary stakeholder in ADOR, with 80% shares of the sub-label under its belt and the remaining 20% in CEO Min’s pocket and other executives.

A more recent report updating on the matter spotlighted Min Hee Jin’s claims after that, stating, “The allegations that we are trying to take over the management are completely untrue.“ However, her feud with Bang Si Kyuk's HYBE is fuelled by the alleged plagiarism of NewJeans' identity.

In an exclusive interview with Korea Economic Daily, the South Korean producer underscored prevalent “subsidiary plagiarism controversies” as the driving force of her conflict with HYBE. These statements specifically circle HYBE’s latest girl group, ILLIT’s debut (under the BE:LIFT subsidiary), which has been widely accused of being fashioned after ADOR’s leading group, NewJeans’, overarching concept.

Highlighting the impersonation of NewJeans’ central themes and musical identity, Min Hee Jin claimed, “Ironically, the cultural achievements of NewJeans are being seriously infringed upon by Hybe, the very entity that should have prevented it."

The report also underlines ADOR’s previous attempts at swaying HYBE to address these plagiarism issues across labels but to no avail.

3. BBGirls establish their exclusive company; Youjoung departs

Formerly known as Brave Girls, the four-member girl group is switching its management roots. On April 22, the group official revealed that it would be parting ways with Warner Music Korea, with their exclusive contract period nearing its end after a year.

However, it doesn’t mean that the group won’t operate anymore; instead, moving forward, the members will have more control over their professional fate as they’ve launched their new agency, BBGirls Company.

But it’s not as pleasant of news as one would hope for it to be. After grave consideration, Youjoung has decided to quit the group, and BBGirls will continue on their artistic path as a trio.

Before boarding Warner Music Korea, the girls shared a contract with Brave Entertainment until 2023.

4. Cherry Bullet disbands

The group-parting ripples travelled across FNC Entertainment and reached the seven-member group Cherry Bullet. Having debuted under the K-pop company in January 2019, Haeyoon, Yuju, Bora, Jiwon, Remi, Chaerin, and May, the septet has officially broken up as of April 22.

With their group activities concluding on a bittersweet note, Haeyoon, Jiwon, Remi and May have terminated their contracts with the agency. On the other hand, Yuju, Bora and Chaerin will continue to pursue their artistic aspirations as soloists signed with FNC.