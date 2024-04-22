Queen of Tears vs Lovely Runner: Which weekly drama swept the buzzworthy rankings this time?

tvN dramas Queen of Tears and Lovely Runner have been reigning at the top of the weekly ranking of most buzz-worthy shows, with each of their leading cast members retaining their stance as the most-talked-about actors. Left: Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner (Monday-Tuesday); Right: Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in Queen of Tears (Saturday-Sunday).

The Good Data Corporation's list measures the weekly popularity of each show and its actors based on how much buzz each title generates in news articles, social media, and other platforms. Queen of Tears has already consolidated its hold over local and international audiences, and for the sixth week in a row, it has ranked at the top of this chart.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In addition to topping the most buzzworthy drama list of the week, its cast has also dominated the corresponding actor chart.

Here's how the ongoing series fared on the list of the most buzzworthy dramas.

Queen of Tears' rankings

According to Good Data Corporation's TV Index, Queen of Tears proudly secured the #1 rank. It also stayed at the top of the TV-OTT index. As for the actors' list, Kim Soo Hyun led the rankings, with Kim Ji Won coming in at #2.

Supporting cast members Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon and Kim Kap Soo stood at #5, #8 and #9 respectively.

Also read | Chief Detective 1958 early reviews: Lee Je Hoon's MBC drama opens to record-breaking ratings. Did viewers love it?

Moreover, on Sunday, April 21, the game-changing drama series rose to its highest viewership ratings (average nationwide rating of 21.625%) thus far ahead of the upcoming finale week.

Lovely Runner's weekly success

The Monday-Tuesday drama series clocked in its second week on air with its April 15 and 16 episodes. Sitting right behind Queen of Tears, it rose to the second spot on both TV and TV-OTT indexes. Similarly, for the actor rankings, Byeon Woo Seok followed the tvN predecessors and came in at #3, with Kim Hye Yoon following him at #4.

Wonderful World's rankings

Leading duo Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo took the sixth and seventh ranks on the actors' chart. Having premiered on March 1, the series wrapped up its course of action after 14 episodes on April 13 and sat on the third spot among drama rankings.

Contrarily, Netflix K-drama Parasyte: The Grey beat Wonderful World on the TV-OTT index and occupied the third spot while the MBC drama took the fourth stand.

Weekly dramas: New entries

On the TV-OTT list, MBC TV's Chief Detective 1958 debuted at the ninth spot, whereas on the pure TV chart, it found a higher place and ranked at #7. The series, premiering on April 19, led by Lee Je Hoon, airs every Friday and Saturday.

Also read | Who is Anna Sawai, Shogun's Lady Toda Mariko actress the internet can't stop raving about?

MBN's Missing Crown Prince, starring EXO's Suho, held the eighth rank on the TV list, but closed the Top 10 list on the TV-OTT space. Like Queen of Tears, this historical drama has a Saturday-Sunday weekend broadcast slot.

On the other hand, Disney+ original series Blood Free's Han Hyo Joo finally made it to the actor rankings, taking the tenth spot.

Top Kdramas generating the most buzz this past week:

TV TV-OTT Queen of Tears Queen of Tears 2. Lovely Runner 2. Lovely Runner 3. Wonderful World 3. Parasyte: The Grey 4. The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection 4. Wonderful World 5. Beauty and Mr Romantic 5. Blood Free 6. Grabbed by the Collar 6. The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection 7. Chief Detective 1958 7. Beauty and Mr Romantic 8. Missing Crown Prince 8. Grabbed by the Collar 9. The Third Marriage 9. Chief Detective 1958 10. HIDE 10. Missing Crown Prince

Top 10 drama actors generating the most buzz this past week: