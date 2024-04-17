K-drama Parasyte: The Grey, Queen of Tears reign supreme on Netflix Global Top 10

At this point, there's no need to introduce the drama marvel that is tvN's Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. The captivating South Korean drama series penned by Park Ji Eun has earned its top-ranking stature as a global sensation after its unique mapping out of emotional highs and lows. Parasyte: The Grey is a Netflix original, whereas Queen of Tears is a tvN original, streaming on Netflix.

Dominating the weekly Netflix Global Top 10 TV chart in the non-English category, the heartfelt romantic comedy has garnered 4.4 million views this past week (April 8 - April 14). Although slipping down a rank, the show is maintaining its 6-week-long streak by charting in the Netflix Top 10 chart. Queen of Tears' content has championed the top-ranking list in 39 countries on Netflix, with its loyal viewership overwhelmingly clocking in, especially from the Americas and Asian countries, including South Korea.

About Queen of Tears

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's undeniable and unfathomable onscreen chemistry has helped turn the tide for the Hallyu wave once again. Their characters navigate through a tumultuous love story. Ji Won plays Hong Hae In, the heiress of the Queen's Group conglomerate.

Labelled the “queen of department stores,” she meets her match in Baek Hyun Woo, a Seoul National University graduate born on the far end of the spectrum in a rural town. Now, helming the title of the Queens Group's legal director, he's entangled in a marital crisis with his wife that eventually makes way for a rekindling of their romance in the most unexpected way possible.

Even back in South Korea, airing on tvN, its 12th episode reeled in a record-breaking all-time benchmark with 20.7% nationwide viewership ratings. The series boasts an unbeatable track record, as every week, it keeps surpassing the limits set by its own preceding ratings.

About Parasyte: The Grey

Queen of Tears' South Korean competition was met by the latest OTT sci-fi horror premiere – a live-action spin-off of Hitoshi Iwaaki's manga Parasyte. Releasing worldwide via Netflix on April 5, it's been helmed by Yeon Sang Ho (Train to Busan).

Jeon So Nee, Koo Kyo Hwan and Lee Jung Hyun lead the body-snatcher horrors of the show. When mysterious parasitic creatures from outer space take charge, shapeshifting nightmares follow as they use humans as their host bodies.

The South Korean web series reigned on the Top 10 chart on TV in 84 countries on Netflix. Having spent 2 weeks on this list, the Netflix original sought 9.8 million views from April 8-14.

