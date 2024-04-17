Chainsaw Man creator's heartful one-shot manga comes alive in Look Back anime movie trailer

A brand-new creation of Tatsuki Fujimoto, mangaka of Chainsaw Man fame, is being brought to life through its anime adaptation. Look Back is an upcoming movie that finds its source material in the manga artist's one-shot title. The first trailer of the anime film released on April 17 (IST), sparking interest in the endearing animation style of the visuals that instantly stole the spotlight. Still from the Look Back trailer.

The first look at the forthcoming movie directed by Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Flip Flappers) also featured the main theme - Light Song - poignantly crafted by Haruka Nakamura, with Urara's voice inspiring its melody. Look Back's Japanese cinematic release is slated for June 28, 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Watch the Look Back trailer

Tatsuki Fujimoto's story fleshes out a meta-narrative with its co-protagonists' friendship built around their shared love of drawing manga. As the small-town girls bridge the gap with their mutual affinity for this hobby, their apparently distinct personalities find a common ground fuelled by the warmth of friendship and art.

Also read | T.P Bon trailer: Doraemon Mangaka's creation leaps through time with another ordinary junior high student | Watch

Steering through a turbulent landscape of personal hardships and artistic challenges, Ayumu Fujino and Kyomoto's heart-touching saga threads a journey unlike another.

The English-translated version of the Look Back manga is available on VIZ Media. Fujimoto's 142-page one-shot was originally launched in July 2021 on Shonen Jump+.

Look Back key visual.

An accompanying key art visual/poster also came out with today's trailer release. Kiyoshi Sameshima serves as the art director for the film with Studio Durian backing the project's production.

Yumi Kawai will voice the “overly confident” Fujino, and Mizuki Yoshida will be the platonic companion as the “shut-in” Kyomoto.

The Look Back film adaptation's news first rolled out in March. Despite Fujimoto's magnum opus - Chainsaw Man - and its corresponding movie chapter being animated by Studio Mappa, his short story's destiny is tied to Studio Durian.